After Samsung introduced the S20 range earlier this year, a new model of said range would be currently in development. It would follow the strategy of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and internally it would have the name of Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Samsung renewed its most iconic range of phones in early 2020 with three different models: Galaxy S20, S20 + and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, phones that aim at the top of the catalog with specifications that are divided in importance according to the model and its price. It remained to be seen if the brand would repeat the movement of 2019 with a more contained model at the end of the year, as happened with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. And everything seems to indicate that this would happen, although surely not with the name ‘Lite’.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

From left to right, Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

According to an exclusive by SamMobile, a medium specialized in Samsung, this brand would be developing a new version of Samsung Galaxy S20 to complete the current range available, which consists of S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra. Samsung did not introduce an ‘e’ model in the renovation as it did with the Samsung Galaxy S10e, a fact that left the range somewhat in need of a more or less ‘accessible’ model.

The specific details of the Samsung Galaxy S20 that is in development are unknown, we also do not know how its design will be or if it will really be below its brothers in regards to its cost. SamMobile does know that it will mount at least 128 GB of storage, which will have a version with built-in 5G, will equip Android 10 and also the latest version of the manufacturer’s layer, One UI 2.5.

The supposed phone, internally named as Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, it will have two versions: a global one like SM-G780 and another one destined for the United States like SM-G781. The American model will only have 5G; and it remains to be seen if it will come equipped with a Snapdragon SoC, as Samsung is used to in that country, or repeats the movement of the S10 Lite and is marketed in all countries with the Qualcomm processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have two versions, one global and one for the United States

Given that the phone is being developed, the most logical thing is for Samsung to present it at the end of the year, as it did in 2019 with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. The most immediate for the brand is the next Unpacked, an event that will unveil, predictably, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 together with Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. According to the leaks, said Unpacked would be held on August 5: we will see if we also know the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

