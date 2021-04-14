Samsung invites us to present “the most powerful Galaxy” in a new Unpacked event on April 28

It’s official, Samsung will present a new device on April 28. Through an invitation video, the company invites us to introduce ourselves “the most powerful Galaxy” in two weeks. While the video does not reveal much, there are clues as to what this new Galaxy could be.

The event will take place online on next April 28 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time. This is a Galaxy Unpacked event and as Samsung is accustomed to us at these events, they will present a new or new products from the Galaxy family. A family that over the years has grown and evolved from just mobiles to watches, tablets, laptops and even headphones.

What to expect from Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked

Although or first we can think of is a telephone, They are not Samsung’s own dates to introduce phones, which are usually reserved for summer. Apart from this, the most powerful Samsung phones are still far from the performance that a computer can get for example.

So what does fit this event and would make the most sense is a new Samsung Galaxy Book. The Galaxy family line of laptops that we last saw as a novelty in 2019 and have since lagged a bit behind with Intel’s tenth-gen processors still. We are likely to see new Samsung Galaxy Book perhaps with Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake. Anyway, these are just assumptions and there is no official confirmation from Samsung beyond the invitation.

Via | Samsung