Samsung introduces a PCIe DRAM memory module

Samsung today unveiled its first DRAM memory for PCI Express 5.0 bus. That is, it does not require the usual DIMM. It is an advanced expansion technology that supports the new Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect standard.

The South Korean company explains that the CXL-based DDR5 module it will be easy to exchange. In addition, it will significantly increase the memory capacity and bandwidth of the systems.

This Samsung memory module, designed for high performance computing and artificial intelligence (servers), will debut with the next generation of processors Intel Xeon, known internally as “Sapphire Rapids”.

How do Samsung’s PCIe memory modules work?

DRAM works alongside the processor when it comes to processing data. Thus, the purpose of memory is to temporarily store the information and instructions necessary for the execution of software. This data, of course, is sent to the processor at high speed. Samsung’s proposal differs from the rest because not a DIMM; instead connects to motherboard via PCI Express 5.0, an interface usually intended for connecting high-speed graphics cards or storage units. Of course, in the consumer market we are just adapting to PCI Express 4.0

Obviously, the speed and amount of memory installed, in addition to the capabilities of the processor, help improve the speed of application execution and data handling.

At present, with the AI boom (artificial intelligence) and large data centers, computing is becoming heterogeneous. That is, multiple processors work in parallel and Samsung wants to make its contribution.

This is thanks to CXL technology, such as that incorporated in the new Samsung modules, which provides high-speed, low-latency communications between processor and memory.

Samsung is not precise on the amount of DRAM memory that the new modules would be able to offer, but in the press release it refers to “Terabytes”, something that makes sense in high-demand computing.

“This is the industry’s first DRAM-based memory solution to run on the CXL interface, which will play a critical role in serving data-intensive applications,” says Cheolmin Park, vice president of Samsung’s memory team. Electronics.

The beginnings of the CXL standard

According to Anandtech, the CXL standard began as an Intel project to create an improved interface. Later, it continued to develop in a consortium of more than 50 members, including AMD, ARM, IBM, Broadcom, Samsung, and others.

So far, this technology does not work independently of traditional DRAM. In other words, a computer or supercomputer cannot only function with memory modules based on CXL.

