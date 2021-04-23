Samsung improves the cheaper version of the Galaxy S20 FE with a more powerful processor

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE goes up in power with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 but still lacks 5G.

Samsung launched in mid-2020 a more contained and economical version of your franchise terminal, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which came in two versions, one with 4G and the other with 5G and now, the Korean giant has just released a new version of the cheaper model, but with a more powerful processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is updated with the same processor that mounts the version with 5G

Thanks to the WinFuture colleagues we have been able to know that the official website of Samsung in Sweden has appeared a new version of the cheaper Galaxy S20 FE with a new processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is updated with the news of the Galaxy S21

The first thing that is important to emphasize about this new smartphone that the Korean brand has just released is that, although receives the same processor as the version with 5G, you will not have this connectivity and will remain only 4G.

Until now, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G had the processor Exynos 990 and this version will disappear and will be replaced by the new one, with the model number SM-G780G.

As for the rest of the specifications, this new terminal will maintain the same characteristics as the previous model as a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a 4,500 mAh battery.

In the photographic section, it will continue to have a triple module on its back composed of a 12 megapixel main sensor with focal aperture f / 1.8, one sensor 12 megapixel ultra wide angle with focal aperture f / 2.2 and a sensor 8 megapixel telephoto lens with focal aperture f / 2.0, all of them accompanied by an optical image stabilizer and a front camera of 32 megapixels with focal aperture f / 2.2.

6 hidden functions in OneUI that you have to try on your Samsung

We still don’t know if this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon 865 will arrive in Spain, especially if we take into account that his successor, the Galaxy S21 FE will be presented in summer, but from Andro4all we will inform you of all the news that we receive in our newsroom.

