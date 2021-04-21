Samsung improves the camera of these 18 phones with the April Android update

The April Android update is coming to many Samsung phones, with interesting changes and camera improvements.

Samsung began bringing the April 2021 Android update to its phones at the beginning of the month, first to the high-end phones that make up its catalog.

Now, there are already several models of the firm that are already receiving the april update, which in addition to introducing solutions to security problems, also includes camera improvements which all lucky smartphone owners will be able to enjoy.

All Samsung phones that have already received the April update

The April update for Samsung mobiles is intended, among other things, to introduce some of the functions present in the Galaxy S21 series models. Among them is the portrait mode, formerly known as “Dynamic Focus”. But not only has its name changed: now it is also possible to use the main sensor or the telephoto when capturing portraits.

In terminals like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the update weighs more than 1GB. For all other models, the update will probably be lighter. The full list of devices that have already received, or are receiving the update, is as follows:

