Samsung’s display division, Samsung Display, continues to evolve its products both for its own consumption and to expand sales to its competitors and customers. The following that is put on the table from the Korean factory is a customization of an existing technology: HOP technology.

HOP would be the name chosen by Samsung for their own, internal development, which would allow them to develop panels with LTPO technology but with the exception of not having to pay royalties to Apple, majority owner of the technologies inevitably sewn to the LTPO panels. This technology would allow Samsung to reduce the consumption of its OLED screens by around 20%.

LTPO panels developed and customized by Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 already has an OLED screen on an LTPO panel

« Hybrid oxide an polycrystaline », HOP, and « Hybrid and polycrystalline oxide ». This would be the name chosen by Samsung to place its new technology, actually a modification of an existing one, the LTPO, and thus be able to avoid paying a percentage of its sales to an Apple owner that is mostly current.

With this HOP technology, Samsung would combine the best of low temperature LTPS panels and TFT oxide panels, developing LTPO TFT panels under the acronym HOP to apply to OLED displays manufactured by the company. According to the first figures, the arrival of HOP to the OLED of Samsung would allow reduce energy consumption by 15% to 20% with respect to the current screens that enjoy a different matrix.

The mix of these technologies, turned into the HOP that we mentioned in the article, would be ready for the second half of this year and would allow Samsung to apply it already on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 which should be presented in August. It would be the first time, by the way, that an LTPO screen was placed on board a mobile phone, since we have already seen it arrive in the Apple Watch Series 4 or the Galaxy Watch Active 2, to name two recognizable examples.

Apparently, Samsung would take advantage of its new technology, patented again with its own modifications, to in turn resell it to Apple itself facing the next screens of your iPhone. It is unknown if they would arrive in time for the iPhone 12, although the calendars would be compatible if Apple phones do not set foot on the market until the month of October.

