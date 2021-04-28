Samsung heirs to pay record estate tax

04/28/2021 at 9:35 AM CEST

The family of Samsung Electronics president Lee Kun-hee pay more than 12 trillion won ($ 10.78 billion) in taxes to inheritance on his estate. South Korea has one of the highest inheritance tax rates in the world. Lee, who is credited with transforming Samsung into a global electronics giant, died in October last year.

Investors have closely followed the tax issueas it could have affected the Lee family’s involvement in Samsung. However, the shares of Samsung’s various publicly traded divisions were mixed up on the news, providing little clarity on whether or not shares would be sold.

Instead, investors will have to wait for regulatory filings to uncover changes in the holdings of Lee’s son and Samsung Electronics VP, Jay Y. Lee, who has been the de facto CEO of Samsung Electronics since 2014. Lee’s family “expects to pay more than 12 billion won in inheritance-related taxes, which is more than half the value of the late president’s total estate.”