Samsung has a wireless keyboard with which you can turn your Galaxy mobile into a laptop | Technology

The Smart Keyboard Trio 500 is Samsung’s new bluetooth keyboard and comes loaded with features for the company’s phones such as DeX compatibility. In addition, it has a discreet and elegant design.

This wireless keyboard has a flat format, perfect for putting it in a backpack and not taking up more space than necessary. The design is elegant, there are no garish or stand-out elements. It is constructed of good quality plastic which makes it lightweight.

It comes in two colors: black with salmon accents and white with teal accents. The layout of the keys is the same as that of a 13 or 14-inch laptop, it does not have separate number keys. In total there are 78 keys and one of them is dedicated to activating DeX mode.

In addition, you can add keyboard shortcuts to open the applications that we use the most or that are our favorites.

He is able to connect to three different devices thanks to bluetooth 5.0 and switch between them easily thanks to three keys that change profile. To power this keyboard, Samsung has dispensed with using a rechargeable battery, opting for triple A batteries.

Apart from the design, the interesting thing about this keyboard is its functionalities dedicated to Galaxy devices. The Smart Keyboard Trio 500 supports DeX and what does this mean? In short, it is that with it we can convert Galaxy tablets and phones into laptops for use.

For those of you unfamiliar with Samsung DeX, this functionality arrived in 2017 with the Galaxy S8 and S8 +. Yes indeed, Back then everything was more primitive than today, a station that was coupled to the mobile was needed and then there you had to connect peripherals: screen, keyboard and mouse.

The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the One UI update to version 3.1 meant that a cable connection was not necessary. Now you can use Samsung DeX wirelessly and thereby extend the benefits of this functionality. In addition, with this keyboard we will not need peripherals from other brands.

This is the flagship of Samsung today, for power, connectivity and battery charge, a smartphone that will give you good service for many years.

The Smart Keyboard Trio 500 already appears on the official Samsung website, but we have no price or availability.

It is also worth noting that the layout of the keyboard is ANSI, so it would be necessary to see if the Korean company is encouraged to release a version with a distribution in Spanish.