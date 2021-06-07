Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will be cheaper

An interesting rumor suggests that Samsung it will lower the price of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, compared to the price that their predecessors, the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip2, had at the time. It’s good news, but does it make sense? The truth is that yes, and a lot, we will see why.

The first thing to keep in mind is that the key technology behind flexible smartphones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, has been “democratizing” little by little, thanks to a reduction in costs associated with both the manufacturing processes and many of the basic materials and components for its manufacture. This is something common in the sector, when a great technological advance occurs, this usually represents a significant extra cost that, with the passage of time, is diluted.

On the other hand, it must also be taken into account that, to attract a greater number of users, the price must be increasingly attractive. In the case of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, a price reduction of up to 20%, as the rumor indicates, it would be perfectly viable, but it is important to bear in mind that this could involve certain sacrifices, especially at the hardware level.

Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3: Possible price

The Galaxy Z Fold3 could hit the market with a price of about 1,600 euros, a figure that we obtain after reducing the launch price of the current generation model by 400 euros (20%). For its part, the Galaxy Z Flip3 should be around, after applying that 20% discount, the 1,100 euros in its base configuration, while the model with 5G could go up to 1,200 euros.

To achieve that reduction in price, Samsung is likely to opt for adjust the specs of the Galaxy Z Flip3. We had already seen previous information that ensured that this new terminal will bet on using a mid-range SoC instead of a high-end chip. Since both ranges are separated by an increasingly thin and blurred line, this does not have to be bad news.

Other sources have also commented that Samsung will take advantage of the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, scheduled for the month of July, to turn them into the company’s first smartphones to use a front camera built into the screen. It is a recurring theme that we have already seen on previous occasions, and that makes a lot of sense, although it is not confirmed, and it does not quite fit with that supposed reduction in the sale price of both terminals.

Personally, I must admit that the flexible smartphone concept offered by the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 attracts me, especially the first because of the size of its internal screen. However, the high sale price, and the issue of its relative fragility compared to a traditional smartphone, prevent me from launching to buy one. Maybe a generation or two from now.