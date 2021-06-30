Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 uncovered: new images of its design and colors appear | Technology

A new leak shows us what the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks like from all angles and what the different color options will be.

The presentation of Samsung’s folding phones is just around the corner, and as we get closer to its announcement the rumors intensify. In recent months, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been widely leaked, so we already handle a lot of information from the two terminals.

Now, a new leak reveals all the details of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 design, with images that show it from all angles and with its different color options.

It is not the first time that we see the appearance of Samsung’s high-end folding mobile. Some real images were already leaked through the Chinese social network Weibo, and later the popular leaker Evan Blass offered us clearer and higher quality photos.

Now, the specialized medium 91mobiles has shared new images of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that leave nothing to the imagination. His publication includes a wide gallery with photographs of the front and the back, unfolded and half folded, so that we can see the terminal from all angles.

One of the most important points of the new renders is that the main screen does not have a hole for the front camera. Therefore, the camera would be located under the screen, a detail that previous rumors had advanced but that the renders of Evan Blass denied. The secondary screen, meanwhile, does have a hole for the selfie camera.

In the back we can see the module with the three cameras and the LED flash with vertical configuration. The fingerprint scanner is on the right side, next to the volume control, and on the left is the SIM card slot. Color options would be black, navy green, and gradient pink.

With two screens and four cameras, the second generation of the Galaxy Fold renews Samsung’s commitment to folding phones by including more powerful specifications and approaching the design of the new Galaxy Note 20.

From 91mobiles they affirm that these renders come from industry sources that have requested anonymity, but as it is not official information, we must take it with caution.

As we said at the beginning, the date of the next Samsung Unpacked is not yet confirmed, but if the South Koreans follow a similar roadmap to that of previous years, we will know the brand’s new smartphones in August. The chosen day could be August 11, since it is the date that appears on the screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the images that were leaked yesterday.