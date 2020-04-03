After announcing the prices in installments with Movistar and Vodafone, it is now Yoigo who incorporates into its catalog of mobile phones with leasing the second folding of Samsung that bets on a classic vertical opening as the main difference with the Galaxy Fold opening in book mode . He Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available on Yoigo with savings of up to 145 euros.

Also notable for its second screen with the folded 1.1-inch mobile Where to see notifications, the time or the battery level, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is an Android 10.0 with the main screen of 6.7 inches FHD + resolution (425 dpi), Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal UFS 3.0 storage not expandable, side fingerprint sensor, 4G up to 1 Gbps, 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charge and wireless, 12 + 12 megapixel main camera (f / 1.8 and ultra wide angle) and a 10 megapixel f / 2.4 front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available with Yoigo with a discount of up to 145 euros when associated with the different rates and pay it in 24 installments of 40 euros / month and permanence in the Sinfín rates of 3, 8, 15, 30 and 40 GB, plus an initial payment of up to 69 euros while with the Sinfín de 60 GB and the Sinfín Infinita, the monthly fee is reduced to 38 euros and no down payment applies.

Then we leave you with all the details of what you will end up paying really taking into account the VAT both in the initial payment and in the monthly payments that include the installment payment with leasing, the quota of the tariff and the final payment if you want to keep the phone in property once the stay is over.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip prices with Yoigo rates and savings of up to 145 euros