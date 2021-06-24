Samsung Galaxy Watch4 design with WearOS leaks into high-quality renders

We already know what the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active4 will be like, with Wear OS and a renewed design.

Samsung plans to announce its new family of smartwatches very soon, with the new version of WearOS inside. To this day, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch Active4 have already been certified, and his arrival seems to be imminent.

Now, with only a few days to go before the presentation of the new watches, the renowned “leaker” OnLeaks has unveiled full design of the new Galaxy Watch Active4, one of the new smartwatches of the South Korean company.

Sporty design and several colors to choose from for the new Galaxy Watch Active4

According to OnLeaks, the Galaxy Watch Active4 will be the natural successor of the Galaxy Watch Active2. It will have a circular screen, two side buttons and versions of 40 and 44 millimeters, in both cases with a body made of aluminum.

There is also talk of the possibility of choose the color in four different colors, being black, silver, green and gold.

The watch is expected to be the company’s first to have WearOS inside after leaving the Google platform to bet on Tizen several years ago. For this, Samsung and Apple have worked creating a more advanced operating system, using code from TizenOS and WearOS to try to offer the best platform for smart watches.

For now, Samsung has not confirmed the date of presentation of its new watches, but it has assured that it will announce news in this regard on June 28, during its virtual event held within the framework of the Mobile World Congress 2021.

