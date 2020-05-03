With the ability to measure elements such as the pulsations of a person since they began to reach the market, smart watches have not become increasingly powerful and multi-tasking in these years, but also safer in terms of Health. If you wear a watch Samsung Galaxy Watch you can have your blood pressure controlled with its new function.

Galaxy Watch and hypertension

High blood pressure significantly increases the risk of brain, kidney, and heart disease, including stroke and coronary heart disease when not managed properly. Thus, Samsung Electronics has announced Samsung Health Monitor, an application that in combination with the sensors on the Galaxy Watch Active2 it will allow you to measure and record blood pressure easily and safely of the user wearing the wearable.

After calibrating the watch, it can “measure” your blood pressure at any time and anywhere. The device measures blood pressure through pulse wave analysis, which is obtained with heart rate monitoring sensors. Samsung Health then analyzes the relationship between the calibration value and the change in blood pressure to determine blood pressure. To ensure accuracy, you should calibrate the smartwatch at least every four weeks.

Korea approved

Samsung Health has been approved by the Ministry of Food and Pharmaceutical Safety (MFDS) from South Korea as Software and Medical Device (SaMD), so it is valid as an instrument to monitor blood pressure. At the moment it will be compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 model from the end of the year -the official date that Samsung has announced-, although Health Monitor “will progressively expand to the next Galaxy Watch devices” so as not to leave any wearable out.