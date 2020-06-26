After many months of speculation and advances, today Evan Blass, better known as evLeaks, has filtered the first official marketing renders, in which he is shown for the first time a high quality image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Thus confirming the latest advances, this new smartwatch will arrive in two versions with 41 and 45 mm spheres, and will recover the physical rotating bezel of the original model, one of the accessories most demanded by fans given its great ease of navigation and the alternative to using the touch screen.

Also, this new smart watch shows a slimmer bezel with a larger screen ratio, and a different style of buttons in which the marks of the rotating bezel are removed.

Although although there are more than notable differences with respect to the Samsung Galaxy Watch, we can appreciate that the sensor on the inside seems almost identical to that of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.

So these leaks end up completing the full picture of these smartwatches, along with full listings with the specifications of both models also previously filtered.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Operating system: Tizen OS 5.5

Sphere: 41 or 45 mm, with a stainless steel or titanium cover

screen: 1.2 or 1.4 inches, with a Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protector

Memory: 1 GB of RAM

Storage: 8 GB of internal space

Battery: 247 or 340 mAh, with a 5W wireless charging system

Sensors: Activity, Heart Rate Monitor, BP and ECG

Size: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm and 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm

Still without official confirmation, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to be announced for the upcoming July event, limiting their availability until August, along with the arrival of the Galaxy Note20 range. Regarding its price, although there are no official data, It is expected to be around 300 euros for its simplest version.