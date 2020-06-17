Samsung’s new smartwatch would be unveiled in July.

Only a few days after knowing a good part of its technical sheet, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been completely leaked. The new generation of the company’s smart watch, which should arrive sometime next July, probably alongside the Galaxy Tab S7, it has been shown in great detail through the portal of Korean origin Naver.

But not only its design has been filtered: from SamMobile they claim to have had access to the full technical sheet of the new Galaxy Watch 3, thus revealing all the details of the company’s new watch.

The Galaxy Watch 3, uncovered

Through the leaked images, you can take a first look at the two different versions of the watch that Samsung will present next month according to the latest clues. In them, we see how the model on the left has a serrated rotating bezel Similar to the one on the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, while on the model on the right, the ring is smooth.

The rest of the traits are shared between both models: both have a pair of buttons on its right side, and its body is made of metal. Broadly speaking, the differences at the aesthetic level with respect to the original variant launched in 2018 are not too notable, except for the fact that it has somewhat more stylized lines and slightly larger screens. So, we are not talking about a watch with a minimalist design As is the case of the Watch Active series, but Samsung is again betting on a somewhat more classic design and similar to that of a life-time watch.

On the other hand, thanks to the watch feature filtering Coming from SamMobile, we can get a pretty good idea of ​​what to expect from Samsung’s new reference smartwatch. We know that It will be available in two sizes, 41 and 45 millimeters, with 1.2 and 1.4 inch screens respectively. Its exact dimensions would be 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 millimeters and 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 millimeters respectively. In addition, its screens are protected by a panel of Gorilla Glass DX.

The watches have also been confirmed to include LTE and GPS, in addition to integrating 8 GB of internal memory, IP68 protection, MIL-STD 810G military grade certification and 247 mAh and 340 mAh batteries. There is also no lack health functions and physical activity monitoring, including the heart rate reader with eight photodiodes, blood pressure measurement and ECG.

Finally, they explain that the watch will arrive with a Tizen 5.5 based software, while the current models have Tizen 4.0. Although it is unknown what new features this new installment of the company’s software for watches will bring, it will be necessary to see if the changes end up arriving sooner or later to previous models through future updates of One UI.

Always find out about the latest Android time on our official Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: