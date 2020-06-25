An official render reveals a design very similar to that of the original Galaxy Watch.

The day that many were waiting for is finally approaching. More than two years after the arrival of the original model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 is about to be unveiled, and for the first time we have been able to see its design in great detail thanks to a filtered image.

The image, shared by Evan Blass via Patreon, shows the appearance of the new smart watch that Samsung would plan to present sometime next July. It’s about a official render in high quality, extracted from the official press material of the company.

The Galaxy Watch3 maintains a design similar to that of the original model.

This image makes it quite clear: the differences from the original model in terms of design will not be too noticeable. While Samsung has opted for round slightly watch body and introduce two circular side buttons that stick out of the box to a greater extent, the rest of the features remain, including the rotating bezel that will allow you to interact with the Tizen-based One UI interface.

In that sense, we can see a new sphere that will come with the Galaxy Watch3, and that until now we have not seen in any other watch of the company. Hopefully, sooner or later, Samsung will end up bringing this sphere to previous models through a future software update – the company’s watches have a reputation for staying up-to-date for many years, so chances are that the New features of this Galaxy Watch3 land sooner or later on the Galaxy Watch and Active of previous generations.

According to the one shared by evleaks, we know that the model in the image corresponds to the version of the watch with a diameter of 45 millimeters, which according to recently known clues will have a 1.4 inch screen. Other features that are already known about the watch are the inclusion of 340 mAh battery –Or 247 mAh for the 41-millimeter model with a 1.2-inch screen–, 1 GB of RAM, IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certification and a titanium or stainless steel body, depending on the version.

Regarding activity and health functions, the watch will feature heart rate reader, ECG and blood pressure sensor, GPS and the classic Tizen monitoring functions. Like previous versions, they will exist models with LTE and others that will only have Wi-Fi. In both cases, NFC connectivity will be included to make mobile payments through Samsung Pay.

Everything indicates that ** it will not be necessary to wait too long * until we can have among us the new member of the family of smartwatches of the South Korean company. Apparently Samsung is preparing to announce your new watch in the month of July next to its next high-end tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. In this way, both devices would arrive before the presentation of the future Samsung Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Fold 2, whose arrival is scheduled for the beginning of August.

