Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, the clear rival of the iPad Pro, with a good discount | Technology

Apple and Samsung are not only competing in the smartphone market. They both make the best tablets. And here you have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 on offer.

If there is a tablet that can stand up to the iPad Pro, in everything, that is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. And now you have it at a good price on Amazon.

We are talking about one of the best tablets you can buy right now. With an 11-inch 120 Hz screen, one of the fastest processors in tablets, an S-pen stylus, mobile-quality cameras and an 8,000 mAh battery with fast charging.

The tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 It is the latest model released by Samsung. It has an 11-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Ideal for playing video games or browsing and using social networks without tiring your eyes.

Mount the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, the most powerful of last year, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You will be able to use the most powerful apps and games on Android. And with the best sound, thanks to its 4 AKG speakers and Dolby Atmos sound.

What differentiates the Samsung Galaxy S7 from its tablets, is the S-Pen and the cameras. With the S-Pen you can draw or take notes on the screen like a real pencil or marker, since it detects different types of pressure.

It has a 13MB rear camera capable of 4K video recording, and a front of 8 MB, ideal for video calls. It is a quality far superior to that of the cameras of other tablets, including the iPad Pro.

