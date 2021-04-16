Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite leaked ahead of its event

A couple of months ago we were able to see the first filtered images of the still unpublished Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and Tab A7 Lite tablets from Samsung, and today, just two weeks before its main event, we have been able to know all the details of which it will be the reduced version of its top-of-the-range tablet.

And it is that even if it is a smaller and more affordable variant compared to the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 +, it never ceases to amaze us how few changes we will find in front of them, with a new series of images for all the angles of the tablet.

Starting with their design, at a glance the three tablets will be almost indistinguishable. In fact, coinciding with the previous leaks, everything suggests that the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will arrive with a 12.4-inch LPTS TFT display and WQXGA resolutions 2560 x 1600 pixels. Although unlike the two current models, the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will do without a flash along with its rear camera configuration, thus expecting a reduction in its sensors.

Changes that will become more noticeable inside, with the internal equipment of a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, offering the leap to 5G mobile data connectivity; a unique version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage; and the confirmation of support for the input of an S-Pen, which will be included again along with the tablet.

Unfortunately, at the moment no details have been released about its greatest strength, its price. Although starting from last year’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which already presented us with a tremendously reduced price of just 350 euros at its launch, and adding the current base prices of 650 euros of the Galaxy Tab S7, it could end up resulting in the arrival of one of the cheapest tablets offered by Samsung.

Although not the most affordable. And it is that already at the time we could know that the same day April 28Samsung will also present the new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, focused on an even lower step.