Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Specifications and Price

After several leaks, the official launch of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has finally taken place, a mid-range tablet with which Samsung has once again raised the bar by betting on the SoC Snapdragon 750G, a mid-range chip that has a quite interesting configuration, thanks to its 8-core CPU, its Adreno 619 GPU and the integrated 5G modem.

The CPU of the Snapdragon 750G is divided into two blocks, a high-performance one that adds two high-performance cores based on the Cortex-A77 architecture, and a high-efficiency one, which has six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz. Both blocks have the Kryo 570 customization layer On the other hand, its Adreno 619 GPU improves the performance of the Snapdragon 732G GPU by up to 10%, which means that it is capable of offering a good experience. in games and complex 3D applications.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE adopts a classic and minimalist scheme. The edges of the screen are quite contained, and in the back we find a 8 MP main camera, while the front camera is 5 MP. Returning to the screen, we find a 12.4-inch IPS type panel that offers a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels with a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Samsung has confirmed that this model comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage capacity, enough to enjoy a good experience. The battery is 10,090 mAh, it supports fast recharge. For the rest, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with an S-Pen included, it comes with the Clip Studio Paint application pre-installed (free for the first six months), it is compatible with Samsung DeX, which means that we can use it as if it were a PC.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Summary of Specifications, Availability and Price

12.4-inch IPS-type screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, 60 Hz. Snapdragon 750G SoC with 8-core CPU. Adreno 619 GPU. Integrated 5G modem. 4 GB of RAM. 64 GB of storage capacity. 8 MP rear camera. 5 MP front camera. 10,090 mAh battery. S-Pen stylus. Android 11 as the operating system. Measurements: 284.8 x 185 x 6.3 mm. Weight: 608 grams.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now available in Europe with a price of 649 euros. Keep in mind that the price may vary slightly in each country of the old continent, and that we are talking about the model with 5G connectivity, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage capacity.

It is possible that Samsung decides to market other variants of this tablet, with more memory and storage capacity, and without support for the 5G standard, although there is still nothing concrete in this regard, so we have to wait. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE positions well above the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that we recently met, since it is aimed at the upper-mid-range market, unlike the one that is focused on the low-end market.