For almost two months we have been immersed in a confinement that has made us change our work and leisure perspective. It is now when we realize the many possibilities offered by a tablet such as the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, probably the best device for “teleworking”, “telelearning” and “having fun.”

With a large screen and a slim and compact body, one of the great novelties of this commitment to Samsung For entertainment and daily work is the inclusion of a redesigned S Pen to fully exploit the possibilities of the tablet. This is what the brand declares:

“Galaxy Tab S6 Lite And its revamped S Pen is designed with cutting-edge technology to help people stay organized, multitask, effortlessly capture ideas, and most of all, spend time on what matters most. ”

Luis de la Peña, Marketing Director of the Mobility Division of Samsung Spain.

Features to not worry about a thing

We are talking about a reverse screen tablet of more than 10 inches with high resolution that has an octacore processor that ensures excellent power when using any type of application. In addition, the device has all the novelties of Android 10 as it comes with the latest layer of signature customization based on the Google operating system: Samsung One UI 2.0.

These are all Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications:

Screen: 10.4 ”2000 × 1200 (WUXGA +) TFT

Operating system: Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Color: Oxford Gray, Angora Blue

Size and Weight: 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 mm and 465 gr

Front Camera: 5 MP (F2.0)

Rear Camera: 8 MP (F1.9) with FHD (1920 × 1080) recording at 30fps and playback: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 120fps

Memory: 4GB RAM

Storage: 64GB / 128GB + microSD up to 1TB

Processor: Quad core 2.3GHz + Quad core 1.7GHz

Battery: 7,040 mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, BT -Wi-Fi: 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi Direct, BT 5.0 4G Cat.11

Connectors: USB 2.0 Type C, 3.5mm

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, RGB, Hall Sensor, GPS + GLONASS

Audio: Dual AKG speakers, Dolby Atmos

One of the big tablet advantages It is its comfort of use since the firm has opted to reduce the frames to the minimum expression to achieve that its inverted screen is housed within a body of less than 470 grams that is very ergonomic. But it is also one of the thinnest devices on the market with its 7 mm thickness.

The advantages of your S Pen

Equipped with the latest version of One UI, optimized to fit a larger screen (with dark mode) and enhanced audio, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite It has a more intuitive visual interface and simplified navigation tools that make the most of the compatibility with the brand’s stylus, an essential tool not only for teleworking, but for daily entertainment. Thanks to him we can, for example, take notes in a simple way or draw with the little ones at home.

The new S Pen has a renewed design that makes it as practical and comfortable to use as a traditional pen. Weighing just 7.03 grams, the S Pen is light and easy to use, its latency improved and the 0.7mm tip of the ballpoint pen they provide greater precision for note taking and drawing. An important fact is that this accessory does not require a battery so you should not worry about its energy. just take it out of its magnetic fit on the right profile of the tablet and start exploring all its possibilities.

Perfect for working, studying … and having fun

At the time of study and having video calls with our teachers is important to have a good system of notes and organization. With the S Pen and Samsung Notes, you can transform handwritten notes into instant written text, and they can be easily classified and searched, highlight important appointments, and zoom in with the 300% zoom function. . You can even write directly to PDF files to end clutter in your studio.

This same notes app is useful for those of us who have to to work from home, thus adding to other tools available on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. One of the most practical is the split screen function that allows you to use multiple apps at the same time while still viewing them. With a single touch you can simultaneously use applications such as Gallery, Email and Samsung Notes to have everything at hand at a glance.

Also remember that the brand’s tablets can be synchronized with your Galaxy mobile to never miss a call and answer messages from the tablet without having to remove the mobile from your pocket.

When the day is over, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite it becomes a powerful center of leisure where you can enjoy movies and series with the best of screens seen on a tablet, with its reduced frames that allow you to focus on content. In addition, its AKG speakers and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound allow you to experience superior sound quality when enjoying any type of music or video.

Integration with Google Duo allows you to keep those lively video calls with our friends or family in a clear and comfortable way while the app PENUP It allows us to spend time with the little ones in the house drawing and sharing our great works of art.

For less than 400 euros

It may have been time to enjoy all this in a 10-inch device that was a great investment but the price of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite remains at 399 euros. You can buy it in gray and blue and it has the S Pen added in the price.

Written by Miguel Martínez

May 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM