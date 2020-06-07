Samsung has returned to the fray with a new tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a Lite model that maybe is not so much, and that, during the time that I have been testing it, I liked it a lot, and not only because of how comfortable it has been to use it, but because of its construction, which has nothing to envy more expensive models.

The Korean company presented this new tablet in March 2020, and despite the fact that it will not hit the market for a few months, we can already tell you everything about it. As a firm advocate of tablets that I am, I have given this intensive use, to try to squeeze the full potential of this Samsung device, which I can already tell you that I liked a lot, but that, in my point of view, has things to improve on.

Index of contents:

To deploy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: specs & specs datasheet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Specifications

Dimensions244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 mm

Weight 467 grams

Screen: 10.4 inch TFT screen

Pixel density 2,000 x 1,200 pixels

Processor Exynos 7 Octa 9611

RAM4 GB

Operating system Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Storage 64/128 GB, expandable by microSD cards up to 1 TB

Cameras: An 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie lens on the front.

Battery 7.040 mAh

Others 3.5mm Headphone Jack, S-Pen Support, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0

The best of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Perfect audio to spend the day watching movies and series

The main purpose that many users have when we buy a tablet is to install our preferred streaming services to view content on it when the occasion arises, since, at the end of the day, this has a screen larger than the smartphone we have in our pocket, and it is much more comfortable to see content on it.

However, the screen is not everything, since the audio is also a very important factor when viewing content. And it is that, if we want to see a movie, but the speakers of the tablet are merely anecdotal, the situation is not good at all. However, this is not the case with this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which has a very good hearing section.

The tablet has one speaker in the upper frame and one in the lower frame, They sound pretty good, and they are loud enough that when we put on a series or movie, we can manage without headphones. Although, if you want to play music, the experience will be very pleasant too.

In case you were wondering, that in these times it is normal, yes, this tablet it has a 3.5 millimeter jack, so you can connect your headphones without problem, and you can even charge it while they are connected. As we have always been able to do.

A construction and accessories that have left our hands delighted

The care and attention that Samsung has put into the construction of this device is more than evident, and Metal is the construction material that dominates the back of this device, and the feeling that it gives us in the hand is simply wonderful. Yes, I admit that the metal rear is my favorite.

The edges of the back are slightly rounded, so it is not difficult to pick up the tablet, even with one hand, something that can be done with its weight of 467 grams, which is not too high for a tablet like this, which has a 10.4 inch panel.







This tablet is extremely comfortable in the hand, and has small frames, but enough to put your finger and hold it properly, which also give a uniform and elegant appearance to its front, which we also liked a lot. Its screen, yes, could have been AMOLED instead of TFT panel that the company has chosen. But, even so, this Full HD + panel does not give bad results for a basic consumption.

On the other hand, as we have mentioned before, this tablet has a double speaker, one on the top edge of the tablet and one on the bottom, and accompanying these we find in its upper part a 3.5 mm jack and a USB Type C port through which we will be able to charge its 7,040 mAh battery, Although it is not small, it is not superfluous either. Although, at rest, the optimization is very good and the battery is hardly consumed.

The accessories of this terminal are a part that gives a great added value to the device, and, although we have not had the opportunity to test the S-Pen that Samsung will include in the box of the tablet, Yes, we have been able to try one of its magnetic covers, and the truth is that we really liked it.

This case is attached to the tablet only through magnets, and has various positions where the tablet will have different ways to position itself, so you can see it well, regardless of position. It should be noted that this hardly adds thickness to the tablet, and that it also has a space to store the S-Pen that comes included with it.

The least good thing about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

We miss a little more power

This Samsung Lite tablet is not Lite at all in aspects such as design and construction or audio, but, unfortunately, it is when we talk about its power, since, Although it is not alarming at all, it does lack some speed and fluidity in some situations, And the truth is that it is a shame, because being something more powerful would have made it an ideal tablet.

If you want to play or use multiple applications, there will be no problem, But you have to know that you will not be able to run the most demanding games on the market –at least with graphics on high– and multitasking can slow down if you have too many things open.

As I say, I do not consider it to be anything alarming, but, considering that it is such a complete tablet in other sections, the truth is that It is somewhat surprising that Samsung has not opted for a more powerful processor than the Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 which, unfortunately, performs well, but does not have that little plus that we expected.

Personally, I have been able to use it without problems to play simple games, browse social networks, manage my Google Photos library and view content on streaming services without problem. So if your use is basic, you may not miss that extra power.

Finally, it should be mentioned that it is a tablet with support for 4G connectivity, so, at least, you can use it outside the home if you double your SIM to enter it, which is also a rather remarkable point.

Andro4all’s opinion

Well, if I’m honest, I have mixed feelings with this tablet. On the one hand, it seems to me a great device, with a wonderful construction, an S-Pen that, although we have not been able to prove, is included in the box, and gives you tremendous added value, since, in addition to navigating the interface of the tablet, it allows us to do other tasks with a precision that our finger does not have, such as taking notes.

In addition to this, and despite the fact that its screen is not AMOLED technology, it also seems to me a great device if you want to download Netfliix, HBO, Prime Video, and other paraphernalia to watch your favorite series and movies at. The screen does its job, and the audio will allow you to not need a speaker if you want to listen decently without headphones, and that’s something I highly value.

However, on the other hand I think that, If what you want is to work doing intense tasks with this tablet, maybe you should keep looking, since it can put you certain problems when opening long excel sheets, for example.

To take notes in class, enough is enough, since Word works well and without any mishap, and it also has the Office application pre-installed, but, as I say, If you are looking for a great power to do many tasks at the same time, it is not the best you can buy. Without going any further, its older sister, the Galaxy Tab S6, perhaps would be the ideal tablet for you.

If I had to make this decision, possibly end up buying the model without 4G, to save some money, since, at a low price, it does seem to me a tablet that is worth it for that intensive use in multimedia that I have commented before.

Price and where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite went on the market for a price of 399 euros for the Wi-Fi version and 467 euros for the 4G LTE version, and you can already find it in online stores like Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, opinion and Andro4all note

Should I buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

In favor

A construction that makes having it in hand very comfortable

A very good audio section

Against

We would have liked to see an AMOLED screen

We miss some power

Conclusions

This tablet is not the best on the market, but it can still make you very happy if you bet on it for basic and multimedia use.

Punctuation

7Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Join our Telegram channel to stay on top of all the latest Android hours. If you prefer, you can also insurers on Instagram.

Follow Andro4all