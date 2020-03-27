In its analysis, the Galaxy Tab S6 showed us to be one of the best, if not the best android tablet today –Although it is not difficult considering the panorama–, although its high price places this model dangerously close to the Apple iPad, current king of tablets thanks to an infinitely more polished experience than that offered by the operating system of Google.

However, Samsung seems to have an idea to bring the benefits of its Galaxy Tab S6 series to a wider audience, which consists of something as simple as launch a cheaper model. At least that is what the latest leak from the German portal WinFuture suggests, where they show the images and features of the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a cheaper edition of the reference tablet of the South Korean brand.

10-inch screen, S-Pen and Exynos 9611 on Samsung’s new affordable tablet

According to the leaked information, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will share more than one trait with the top model, the most important being compatibility with S-Pen. It is not known, however, if the accessory will be included with the tablet or if it will be necessary to purchase it separately. He also shares with his older sister the aluminum construction, which should give a certain premium feeling to the hand despite belonging to a lower segment. According to the shared images, the tablet will arrive in at least two different colors: blue and black.

Other confirmed details are the inclusion of a 10.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels based on LCD technology, and an Exynos 9611 processor added to a4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable by microSD. However, everything indicates that there will be a higher variant with 128 GB of storage, and Samsung plans to offer its new tablet in versions both Wi-Fi as LTE. The first will have NFC and Bluetooth, while the second will also add gps connectivity to his repertoire.

Android 10 It will be the version of the system that will bring the device to life, personalized with the One UI layer in version 2, which among other things should incorporate different functions aimed at productivity and the artistic field, with which to take advantage of the intelligent stylus sensitive to the Pressure. All this backed by a battery of 7,040 mAh capacity.

Its photographic section will be composed of two sensors, one on the back and one on the front, for video calls and selfies. The first will be from 8 megapixels, while the second reduces its resolution to 5 megapixels.

At the moment, This is all that is known about the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The tablet has already been certified by the FCC, so chances are you just have to wait a little longer until Samsung decides to introduce it to the world. Once you do, hopefully it will hit stores at a price between 350 and 400 euros, a considerably lower figure than the 669 euros that the most affordable edition of the original Galaxy Tab S6 costs.

