After launching the Galaxy Tab S6, which is possibly the best Android tablet today, Samsung has officially presented, and after many rumors and leaks, the new one Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a cheaper edition of the reference tablet of the South Korean brand. A device that stands out for its 7,040 mAH battery, for incorporating support for S-Pen and for its 10.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels.

The tech giant has officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Indonesia, revealing all its specifications and features, although at the moment both its launch date and its market price are unknown. A cheaper edition of the most prominent tablet of the South Korean brand that shares more than one trait with the top model, such as compatibility with the S-Pen. Next we tell you everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, all the information

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Specifications

Dimensions: 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 mm

Weight 467 grams

Screen: 10.4 inch TFT screen



Pixel density 2,000 x 1,200 pixels

Processor Octa core

RAM4 GB

Operating system Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Storage 64/128 GB, expandable by microSD cards up to 1 TB

Cameras: An 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie lens on the front.

Battery 7.040 mAh

Others 3.5mm Headphone Jack, S-Pen Support, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0

Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite shares several features with the top model, such as the S-Pen compatibility or a built design in aluminum, which should give a certain premium feeling to the hand despite belonging to a lower segment. In addition, it will come in three colors: black, blue and pink. Among other features, the new tablet from the South Korean firm stands out for incorporating a 10.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels based on LCD technology with top and bottom and side frames.

Inside, the new tablet sports an Octa core processor, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage expandable with microSD cards up to 1 TB; in addition to a 7,040 mAh battery capacity. On the other hand, Android 10 It is the version of the system that gives life to the device, personalized with the One UI layer in its version 2, which among other things incorporates different functions aimed at productivity and the artistic field, with which to take advantage of the S-Pen. Among other features, the 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Its photographic section will be composed of two sensors, one on the back and one on the front, for video calls and selfies. The first is from 8 megapixels, while the second reduces its resolution to 5 megapixels. Compared to the top model, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite dispenses with the in-screen fingerprint reader, dual rear camera, and NFC. At the moment, the launch date and the price of the new device of the South Korean firm are unknown, so it will be necessary to be vigilant to update the information as soon as the company confirms these data.

