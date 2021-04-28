Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Android TV, POCO X3 Pro, Roomba 981 and many more

And Xiaomi’s electric scooter is still priced low.

New Amazon deals they appear one more day. Today they can be summarized in a series of products, from various categories, that should not be missed. From a wonderful and complete smart TV with Android TV, through one of the best-selling tablets such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, to one of the best-selling mobiles of this 2021 as the POCO X3 Pro.

Then, sorted by categories, highlights a smartwatch Polar Vantage M in mobiles and accessories, a Echo 4th generation as one of the most discounted Amazon devices, a bluetooth speaker with almost infinite autonomy in sound like the JBL Go 3, a CHUWI mini PC for the most techies lowered in computing, a TP-Link IP camera, a quality laser level for your home electronics hobby moments, or a Emporio Armani watch in beauty and accessories.

Below is a summary of a whole set of discounted Amazon products that can be, without a doubt, a great purchase for today. Some offers will only be available 12 hours and others 24 hours.

Featured deals of the day on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The most balanced Android tablet on the market.

Android TV Box

Your multimedia center wherever you want with just one HDMI connection.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S

One of the best-selling scooters of the year.

POCO X3 Pro (256GB)

One of the best sellers of 2021 plummets its price in its top version.

Smart TV with Android TV CHiQ 65 ″

A TV that falls in love once it is turned on and with Android TV integrated.

POCO X3 NFC (128GB)

The true best seller of 2020 and part of 2021.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s best-sellers lower their price.

Keyboard + case Logitech Slim Folio Pro for iPad Pro 3rd and 4th generation

The most pro for your iPad from Logitech.

MicroSD Samsung EVO Select 128 GB

Add memory to your mobile, camera or tablet with the best speed and resistance on the market.

Huawei Watch GT2 Sport

One of the most desired smartwatches on the market.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Power and autonomy at the height of few and for very little.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Mouse

The revolution in mice to work has arrived.

Robot Roomba 981

The highest power and quality of iRobot lowered.

Victure AC920 sports camera

Record your underwater adventures with great quality.

Blackhead sucker

Keeping your face clean of pimples and blackheads is as easy as having this gadget.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite

The cheap smartwatch from Xiaomi.

realme 7 5G

The 5G revolution reaches the mid-range of realme.

Huawei FreeBuds 3

The headphones that every Apple fan would like to buy at this price.

Philips OneBlade beard trimmer

Get the best finish on your beard in seconds and in the shower.

Echo 4th generation

A powerful, smart speaker that learns with you.

Smart plugs TP-link Tapo P100

To domotize your home this is the first step.

JBL Flip 5 Speaker

The most spectacular and portable sound you will ever have.

Oral-B PRO 2 2000 Toothbrush

Professional cleaning of your teeth at home.

After seeing the best deals of the day, Amazon offers every morning great discounts not to be overlooked. The following lines will be divided into categories in order to find what you need at a glance.

Smartphones, tablets and accessories

Communication has evolved tremendously in the last decade. Smartphones, chargers or landlines are some of the offers that there are every day on Amazon and that they should not be allowed to escape.

Polar Vantage M

One of the most complete smartwatches on the market today.

Amazon Devices (Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle)

Amazon is a great manufacturer of certain gadgets that make our daily lives easier. Speakers, TV adapters, smart displays or e-book readers that are a hit every time they go on sale.

Amazon Echo (4th generation)

The definitive smart speaker of the year.

Audio (headphones and speakers)

Carrying the best sound with you is always an advantage, it is not necessary to have a power outlet at hand to enjoy a great musical theme. Headphones and Speakers the offers of the day in portable sound are distributed.

JBL Go 3

The most versatile speaker on the market today.

Computing

Because having a desktop full of trendy gadgets always comes in handy, because you don’t know when some of them will be needed. Here are offered laptops, PC towers and other peripherals useful in the day to day.

CHUWI Herobox Mini PC

Powerful and enough to have your multimedia center on your home TV.

Photography and Camcorders

Lovers of photography and fans of spontaneous video recordings, as well as those who want to keep their home or business well guarded, are in luck.

TP-Link TAPO outdoor IP camera

Monitor the surroundings of your home from your mobile or your computer.

Sports, leisure, free time and health

Either because it is cold or because of the heat, any of these offers is a great option because you can practice an activity outdoors or at home more completely.

Neck massager

You come home and this is the best thing you can use to relax.

Kitchen and home cleaning

Always have home clean and organized it is something pleasant, especially when there are unexpected visitors. And if it is accompanied by the best in the kitchen to be able to prepare a quick snack, all the better.

Cordless Broom Vacuum

Clean the floor of your house and the sofa in a matter of seconds and without tangles.

Furniture, electronics and DIY

A house deteriorates over time, but if you have the best quality in furniture, this deterioration will be quite delayed in time.

TACKLIFE laser level

Get perfect settings in your home works.

Shoes, clothing, accessories and beauty

Always go done a brush it is a maxim every day, especially when leaving home or making video calls. Also, looking good for sports is a respectable option.

Emporio Armani watch

Dress smart with this Armani watch.

If an offer is not what you were looking for, this entry is renewed every day with more succulent discounts to take advantage of.

Get shipments in 1 day and exclusive offers for Prime customers …

The advantages of being Prime on Amazon not only do they stay in shipments in one day, but you will also have priority access to thousands of daily offers, you can buy on Prime Day exclusive for Prime customers, you will enjoy Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, unlimited cloud of photos or Twitch Prime, among others.

