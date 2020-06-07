Samsung is one of the few companies that continue to face Apple in all segments. In fact, is the only alternative to iPad (to any of the models of the Apple tablet) that we can find in the market with Android and all the Google services.

In recent months we have analyzed the different proposals of the South Korean company for the different ranges. The top one is the Galaxy Tab S6, a professional tablet It features the DeX environment as well as a separately sold keyboard case that is an ideal complement to a productivity environment. The Galaxy Tab A 2019 is the commitment to pure and simple entertainment, a tablet to surf the Internet, watch Netflix and enjoy content consumption.

Now comes the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a model that cuts features of the Tab S6 and that wants to take over a very interesting market segment: education, content consumption and office productivity. Let’s go with the analysis of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, but before we leave you its main technical characteristics.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab S6

screen

10.4 “TFT

2,000 x 1,200 px resolution

16:10 aspect ratio

Density of 224 pixels per inch

10.5 ” SuperAMOLED

2,560 x 1,600 px resolution

16:10 aspect ratio

Density of 287 pixels per inch

Processor in Spain

Exynos 9611

Snapdragon 855

RAM

4GB

6 GB (there is 8 GB version)

Storage

128 GB (there is a 256 GB version)

Drums

7,040 mAh

15W charge, charger included

S-Pen

Included

Case / Keyboard

Sold separately:

– Book Cover for 69.90 euros

Sold separately: – Book Cover for 67 euros

– Book Cover Keyboard for 180 euros

Dimensions and weight

244.5 x 154.3 x 7mm

467 grams

244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7mm

420 grams

Port and connection

USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac

Gps

Price

412 euros

719 euros

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review content index:

A gorgeous design where the word Lite no longer means “worse”

We start by talking about design and giving good news. And is that, as soon as you take the tablet out of your hand you realize that the term Lite doesn’t do it justice. When we talk about Lite devices, the head goes to those first Lite mobiles and “mini” versions of some terminals (of this, Samsung knows enough) that not only did not measure up, but did not deserve the name that accompanied that Lite or mini term.

Huawei started to change that with the P8 Lite, and the truth is that no one would guess that this is a trimmed model compared to the Tab S6. In fact, the name may not be the most accurate, because it’s not a lacking Tab S6, it’s … well, something else. Made the reflection, we are going with a design with dimensions of 24 centimeters high and 15 wide if we take the tablet vertically. We have no buttons or logos on the front (thanks, Samsung), so the frames are symmetrical and do not mark us a correct way of picking it up.

The only thing that breaks a sober front is the camera, located in the upper frame if we take it vertically or the left if we do it horizontally. Face recognition for unlocking is good in both modes and is in fact the only way we have to unlock the tablet in a “biometric” way, with lots of quotes, as it is based on the Google 2D photo. We do not have a fingerprint reader on a button or on the screen.

The truth is this front prevents any distraction and the best to define it is the term used a few lines ago: sober. The sides are extremely thin, only 7 millimeters, and they are also textured aluminum.

If we talk as if the tablet is horizontal, we find the lock button and volume control in the upper left, as well as a microphone for calls. On the right side we find a magnetized area for the S-Pen and a module for nanoSIM and microSD cards.

On the right side we have a speaker and the USB Type-C. On the left we have the 3.5 mm headphone jack, another microphone and another speaker. Yes, it has stereo sound (and it is one of the strong points, as we will see later).

The body is unibody, so that aluminum goes to the rear with some rounded edges that greatly facilitate having a comfortable experience holding the tablet. At the rear the elegance of the front is maintained.

With an almost black gray color (which is difficult to take photos of, but which is really pretty in person), the back side shines for not having elements that “stain” the harmony of the tablet. We only have the single camera module in one corner, the chrome-plated Samsung logo in the center, and AKG certification.

It is one of the most beautiful tablets and devices in general that have passed through my hands. It is very comfortable both vertically and horizontally thanks to a weight of 467 grams, it fits well in the hand thanks to the rounded edges and I love the feel of aluminum. In fact, I wish the phones were made of aluminum again (at least those without wireless charging).

A cover that is not mandatory, but worth having

Whoever buys such a tablet puts a case on it. We can buy any model and there are generic cases, but Samsung has a special one that is really worth it. It is not cheap, since they are about 70 euros that must be paid separately, but the Book Cover is the ideal complement.

It does not add much thickness, nor weight, and in addition to protecting the tablet, it has a magnetized front to turn on the screen, an area where we can leave the S-Pen and two image areas to place the tablet on a surface at two different angles.

The best thing is, precisely, one of the things that I liked the least about the keyboard cover of the Tab S6: the connection mode. On the “professional” tablet of the South Koreans, the tablet and the case were literally glued together by an adhesive. This time, it is a magnetized area.

It is a smarter, more interesting and, above all, “clean” solution., since in the two weeks we had the “pro” tablet, with that to remove it and put it … the sticky area of ​​the case was filled with lint.

It is elegant, has a texture that improves grip on the outside, folds into book format and is easy to put on / take off. As we say, it is not cheap, but it is a very good complement.

Samsung parks the SuperAMOLED panel, but does not disappoint either by resolution or by calibration

In addition to RAM and SSD storage, if Samsung is good at creating screens. The South Korean AMOLED panels are not only among the best on the market in the mobile field, but it shows when a third-party terminal carries a SuperAMOLED panel. And it is appreciated.

The Tab S6 had a very good SuperAMOLED panel, but on the Tab S6 Lite screen we started to see the cuts to adjust the price of the device. Thus, we have a 10.4 “IPS screen that has a 2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution. We could say that it is FullHD + both vertically and horizontally and has 224 pixels per inch.

We are used, on mobile phones, to talk about models that are around 400 dpi and those 224 pixels per inch may seem few to us. Sure, we would have appreciated a somewhat higher resolution, but for a tablet it is very, very good and, also, at the distance at which we are going to handle the screen … it does not require a much higher density.

The frames measure 11 millimeters and, as we said, are symmetrical. The front, therefore, is occupied by 81.6% of screen. It is a good rate, since in a tablet we need those frames to grab the device without planting your fingers on the screen.

We have said that Samsung cuts because, obviously, an IPS screen is not the same in color treatment and viewing angles as a SuperAMOLED, but we liked the calibration of it, with colors that are less saturated than Samsung has accustomed us.

Yes, we would have appreciated if they let us customize the experience. And, in the screen configuration section, the only thing we can touch are accessibility options (such as the screen zoom or the font), as well as the navigation bar (to switch between it and gesture control), brightness … and dark or light mode.

There is no type of ambient screen always on, option to change the color calibration and the dark mode is simply to facilitate viewing at night, since it does not serve to save battery power on a screen like this, but well, as we say, the angles Vision is more than correct, we like the factory color calibration and both games and series and movies look great on this panel.

Although good, in the latest models, Samsung is not that it let us configure too much the color palette. They propose the factory calibration they create best for the device … and they only let us change a few parameters, so that was something to expect.

A more powerful processor is missing, but the Exynos 9611 delivers on just about everything

On screen there is a cut compared to the Tab S6 model in terms of panel type, but it does not affect the experience too much. Where we do see the largest step in this tablet compared to the most pro model is in the internal hardware.

From the Snapdragon 855 we go to the Exynos 9611, a 10-nanometer processor that has eight cores, but that is more typical of the mid-range. Four of those cores are at 2.3 GHz and the other four, with lower consumption, at 1.7 GHz. The set is accompanied by the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (which already has its time) and by 4 GB of RAM memory .

We leave you the comparative table with other devices with similar hardware and with the last three proposals from Samsung:

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

(Tablet)

Galaxy Tab S6

(Tablet)

Galaxy A 2019

(Tablet)



Huawei MediaPad M6

(Tablet)

TCL 10L

(Mobile)

realme 6i

(Mobile)

RAM

4GB

6 GB

3GB

4GB

6 GB

4GB

SoC

Exynos 9611

Snapdragon 855

Exynos 7904

Kirin 980

Snapdragon 665

Helium G80

GeekBench 4

Single: 1,594

Multi: 4,977

Single: 2,126

Multi: 8,279

Single: 1,284

Multi: 4,106

Single: 3,315

Multi: 9,956

Single: 1,500

Multi: 4,115

Single: 1,839

Multi: 5,830

GeekBench 5

Single: 322

Multi: 1,062

–

–

–

Single: 310

Multi: 1,044

–

PC Mark

6,536

7,842

5,409

9,170

6,838

8,724

3D Mark

Sling Shot Extreme

1,231

5,431

–

4,742

–

–

3D Mark

Sling shot

2,107

–

–

–

1,698

1,146

3D Mark Vulkan

1,533

–

–

–

–

–

AnTuTu

179,777

357,280

102,097

382,189

174,755

202,154

As you can see, by pure and hard numbers it is far behind the Tab S6 and somewhat above the Tab A model of 2019. It is, as we say, a lower-middle-range hardware, so we cannot demand too much in some aspects. For example, a game that squeezes the hardware is Fortnite, which is somewhat uncomfortable to play on this tablet.

Call of Duty Mobile is also demanding, and to ensure a perfect frame rate, we must go to the graphics settings in low. When we try to make a smooth workflow in applications like Photoshop Express with heavy photos, we notice that it costs. Here, the speed of the memory used also comes into play. It is UFS 2.1, so we do not have the advances and improvements of the UFS 3.0 standard, which accompanied by the power of the Exynos and having only 4GB of RAM, gives these results:

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

UFS 2.1

Galaxy Tab S6

UFS 3.0

Sequential reading

417.6 MB / s

1.56 GB / s

Random read

11.8 MB / s

14.26 MB / s

Sequential writing

146.8 MB / s

234.22 MB / s

Average random write

18.37 MB / s

19.12 MB / s

Copy in memory

3.81 GB / s

9.88 GB / s

Now, power is one thing and it’s there, but not all users need the latest SoC for their day to day (memory yes, the faster … the better). These days, I have used the Tab S6 for the following:

Content consumption (Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify …)

Content creation (CMS in Chrome, IA Writer, drawing apps and photo retouching …)

Web browsing and social networks (Twitter, Instagram, Chrome, Slack …)

Undemanding video games and streaming game with xCloud

For these tasks, the truth is that the tablet has performed wonderfully. Obviously, as I said before, there are things that are not as immediate as on a more powerful and faster tablet (for example, multitasking is not as efficient, copying heavy files and installing large apps takes longer), but in the day by day … it measures up to edit texts, take notes in virtual events and, above all, consume content.

For a home user, maybe it is a tablet that stays big if we are only going to see series. Anuqe the screen and speakers of the Tab S6 Lite are very good, there are cheaper tablets for these tasks. However, in an environment where the base is text editors and office suites, where you want to write while listening to music at a very good level and, above all, if you want a built-in pen, this tablet is fantastic.

S-Pen, a perfect complement to have fun and work

Samsung has been working with stylus for generations and it shows, to the league, which control both in design and performance in regard to these companions that many consider as essential.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a built-in S-Pen that doesn’t have to be charged and it fits perfectly on one of the sides thanks to the magnetic attraction. It is very, very simple, and therefore … most natural. It is considerably smaller than the Apple Pencil and, although it is not as sophisticated as the Apple pen or the Galaxy Tab S6, it is more than enough to draw, take notes or control the tablet.

With a rubber tip, it works on other devices, such as Microsoft’s Surface, but not on mobile phones, curiously, and is, as we say, very accurate and with a good response.

If we are using the tablet with the pen, we can press the side button to activate the shortcuts. These accesses have applications focused on the use of the pen (such as drawing apps or notes), but we can customize the list with application shortcuts.

Latest Android with OneUI 2.0 and apps for the S-Pen

It does not come with the latest hardware, but in software we have good news. The Tab S6 Lite has Android 10 as standard, which means that it has the latest advances in the Google system and, in addition, the latest security patches.

Of course It has the GMS, so we can enjoy the Play Store and applications from both Google and third parties without making any adjustments to the system. On the other hand, features OneUI 2.0 customization layer.

We have already told you about this long and long layer both in the analysis of the Tab S6 and in that of mobiles such as the S20 Ultra, but we remind you that it is a layer that deeply modifies Android stock to make the system more intuitive and accessible .

The accessibility thing does it, since the menus have a very comfortable layout, clearly separating the information / content space and the writing / navigation space, but as far as ease of use is concerned … things change. There are not many menus in the configuration section, but some options are not where they should be and others, directly, must be found in submenus or in the search engine.

Despite this, it is still a failure if we get picky, We have software that works very smoothly and has not given us any problems these days, without crashes, restarts or forced closings in applications.

We also don’t have much bloatware and, in fact, the only thing we found that is not directly from Google are the Samsung apps (SmartThings, browser, browser, the Samsung Store …) and an app called Penup that we are going to take advantage of with the pencil .

And is that, the S-Pen software is interesting for, as we said a few lines ago, take notes, screenshots and other actions in which the pen comes out. We can download many drawing apps (there are some very good ones in the Play Store), but a Penup that I did not know and that I liked a lot comes pre-installed.

It is written that I do not know how to draw, I am fatal, but with this app … I am cheering up. And it is basically a gallery of illustrations created by other people that we can both copy and imitate. When we choose a design, a canvas opens in which we see an overlay with the drawing process of the chosen artist, and we can draw over it.

This layer in video can be deactivated and activated at will, and the truth is that it is didactic … and fun (and serves to freak us out by sending the result along with a “look what I have drawn”).

Little more in a very solid software, and before seeing the weak point of the tablet (and almost all tablets), we remember that we do not have Google Discover, but Upday within the Samsung Daily suite. And not, we haven’t talked about DeX … because this tablet doesn’t have that desktop mode. For me, it is a loss, but Android is versatile enough to be able to work with a split screen without the need for floating windows like in DeX.

If you want to work on the tablet, you can connect a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse without problem, or even Type-C cable.

A camera that is practically compulsory

In this section, really, there is not much to tell. The cameras on the tablets are because they should be and well, the rear ones are used to photograph a document or something at home to upload to networks at a specific time, but little else.

We are facing an 8 megapixel camera with a 1/1 “sensor aperture that already indicates a lot of what we can expect. The pixel size is 1.12 microns, which is not bad, but the camera does not measure up .

In good light, the level is what we can expect from a mobile entry, with unrealistic colors and an evident lack of detail. Indoors, the noise appears very soon and it really is … well, that, a camera that is because it should be.

It records video at 1,080p and 30 fps, and as far as the front camera is concerned, there is nothing to highlight either. 5 megapixel sensor that makes a portrait by software (called dynamic focus) and that is for video calls.

It also has characteristic AR modes in Samsung that allow us to put figures, GIFs or write in the real world.

It is not something to take too much into account because, as we say, it is an element that is by obligation, practically.

7,040 mAh that does not charge quickly, but gives us 12 hours of screen

7 millimeters thick, 7,040 mAh battery, are two figures that are surprising if they are placed next to each other. It is clear that the tablet can allow itself to be thinner than a mobile phone because the battery can be “flattened” to occupy more surface area with less thickness, but even so, the capacity of the Tab S6 Lite battery.

I think there are two ways to use this tablet, one in which it is for consuming content and another in which we use it intensively in a day emulating the best use we can make of it: leisure + work.

In the first scenario, watching social networks, browsing and using Netflix from time to time to watch a series episode, the autonomy is about five days. It could be somewhat greater if the management of apps in the background was better, but here is something that Android usually clicks on.

The second context is the one that seems most interesting to me, since it shows that it is an ideal tablet for writing texts or studying. And it is that, with a use with Spotify in the background for more than 5 hours, Chrome, a text editor and other applications (social networks, etc.), with automatic brightness we have 11:55 hours of screen. Almost 12 hours of screen seems silly to me on a tablet like that.

As a comparison, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and DeX, it reached 6 hours of work. It is clear that DeX consumes more, but we are talking about twice the autonomy. And … how long does it take to charge? Well, we don’t have such good news here.

It is usual that tablets do not have a fast charge like that of smartphones, and this does not go out of the rule. With the Samsung Travel Adapter included in the box (the 7.8 W 5 V and 1.55 A), we have a charge of 50% in 1 hour 45 minutes and 100% in 3 hours 51 minutes.

Almost 4 hours for the full charge, so it is worth leaving it overnight if the next day you are going to take it somewhere.

Connectivity that meets and a sound that pleases

Let’s start by talking about sound, since it is one of the most powerful sections of the tablet. In fact, in almost any situation, almost any device, you can get some “but”, but this time … no. We have already said that we have two speakers that, with the tablet horizontal, are on the sides at the top.

These speakers have integrated Atmos sound, you do not need to connect headphones to enjoy this technology, and with that they have already won us a little. In addition, the volume they reach is remarkably high, and all this achieving a good definition in highs, mids … and lows.

In fact, the sound range of this tablet has surprised me by how rich it is, allowing me to listen to music by Nirvala (which draws a lot of treble and mids) or Lana del Rey (quite the opposite) enjoying all the nuances.

I’ve had portable speakers (big ones) that sounded worse than this tablet. Very well for Samsung in this sense that, in addition, it allows us to connect headphones through a 3.5 mm jack despite the 7 millimeters thick tablet.

As far as software is concerned, we can enable or disable Dolby Atmos, but we can also configure different equalizers and, in addition, we have an accessibility option that lets us edit the sound if we are under 30 years old, between 30 and 60 or over 60, amplifying different frequencies depending on age. Really great for South Koreans on the sound.

And … what about connectivity? Well, here there are no boasts, but neither is it necessary nor expected in this price range and device. No NFC, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. The good thing is that we can have a fully connected team because it has a nanoSIM module.

The network data transfer is carried out correctly and, in fact, we have played the game in the Xbox cloud (the xCloud service that we leave you with analysis) without any problem.

The best alternative to the 9.7 “iPad

We come to the end of the analysis of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with something clear: we love that the last name Lite no longer means “trimmed”. We are facing a tablet that complies, in excess, in practically all the aspects that an advanced user needs.

It has a good screen, very good sound, an elegant and sober design, plenty of arguments to recommend this tablet. However, the best is a battery that seems inexhaustible. With 11:55 hours of screen with a typical use of office automation or that would be used by a student (and with background music, which also consumes battery), It is a tablet that you can use in a university or learning environment at home.

It also serves to work, although in this sense, the most demanding user will notice that a processor is missing and memory access speed, as well as a data copy / read rate that … well, it is logical considering that it does not have a UFS 3.0 memory standard.

The main camera is testimonial and the front … well, it gives to use video call applications, but without fanfare. For 400 euros with the S-Pen integrated, it is one of the best alternatives to the 9.7 “iPad. If you like the Android ecosystem, in fact, it is the tablet to buy.