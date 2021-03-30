Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite targets the budget range

Filtered a month ago, the tablets Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite They have once again been the target of new unofficial advances, this time courtesy of the well-known Evan Blass, with the arrival of a new render and the confirmation of some specifications that will encompass this device within the economic range of the company.

Starting with its design, the image shared by Blass is very similar, if not identical, to the one already shared previously, showing a screen design with somewhat reduced bezels on the sides but quite present at the top and bottom. Despite its name, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will not have a size so small that it takes it to only seven inches (something that would practically make it a phablet today) but will have a panel between 8.4 inches diagonal.

And it is that as we saw in the supposed promotional images of Samsung, the company would be betting on a lighter and lighter tablet, even enabling “easy” use for one hand.

pic.twitter.com/hdghYBG8OP – WalkingCat (@ _h0x0d_) February 18, 2021

Regarding the photographic section, one of the most demanded characteristics of these devices, although we will have a lens on the front, undoubtedly what stands out the most is the presence of a single camera on the back, without even the presence of a flash, and that in the absence of knowing its specifications, points to a fairly modest sensor.

However, the “Lite” nomenclature is much more accurate than in other Samsung devices, with notably reduced specifications. And it is that inside, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is expected to equip a fairly modest configuration, powered with a MediaTek Helio P22T processor (12nm Octa-Core ARM Cortex-A53 up to 2GHz, with PowerVR Ge8320 GPU) paired with 3GB RAM, an amount of internal storage yet to be confirmed, and a 5,100 mAh battery.

Although the big unknown now will of course be in the final price, something for which for the moment we will have to wait until next june, date on which Samsung is expected to present its new tablets. And we must not forget that this tablet will arrive accompanied by the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, equipped with a 12.4-inch screen and with the great addition of the 5G connectivity. Although everything points to Samsung making the cut in other key specifications to reduce costs a bit, pointing to removing the S Pen support.