Samsung Galaxy S22: Specifications, Launch and Price

During the last months we have seen a lot of information about the Samsung Galaxy S22, a top-of-the-range terminal whose launch is scheduled for next year and which, as in previous generations, will be divided into three different versions: the standard, the “Plus” and the “Ultra”. All of them will have some things in common, but it seems that this year they will have more differences than ever.

To put some order between the different rumors and the different leaks that have been appearing, I have decided to share with you this special article, where we are going to review, in detail, everything we think we know about the Samsung Galaxy S22, and on each of its different versions that will reach the markup.

It is important that you keep in mind that although we still do not have official information about the Samsung Galaxy S22, everything that we are going to see in this article comes from fairly reliable sources, and that I have screened the information as far as possible to separate any details that may have questionable value or that may not be credible. With that said, we started.

Samsung Galaxy S22, design and build

With the Galaxy S21, Samsung had adopted a clear strategy, introducing small differentiating nuances at the design level to distinguish the Galaxy S21 Ultra from the other two models. It also made major changes at the build quality level, as the Galaxy S21 is finished in metal and plastic, while the other two models are built in metal and glass.

Well, it is said that, with the Samsung Galaxy S22, the South Korean giant will go one step further. It will maintain a line and design similar to what we have seen in the current generation, but only the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be built in metal and glass. The other two models will be finished in plastic and metal. This has an explanation, and that is that it would allow Samsung to adjust the price of its new generation of smartphones a little better.

As we have already said, no major changes in design terms can be expected compared to the current generation. The front will remain without news, which means that we will see an all-screen finish with a camera built into a floating island and probably a slightly curved finish on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The most relevant changes could come in the integration of the rear camera, but we still do not have anything definitive.

Samsung Galaxy S22, specifications, launch and possible price

Unfortunately, we have conflicting information about the possible specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22, not so much in terms of the bulk of components in general, but rather by some concrete details on which the sources I have consulted do not quite agree.

In theory, all three versions of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will use a Exynos 2200 SoC or a Snapdragon 895, depending on the country of distribution. The first will be used in the international version of these terminals, while the second will be limited to the version that will be distributed in the United States, China and others. The controversy, however, arises when we delve into the possible specifications of the Exynos 2200 SoC, as some believe that said chip will be the first to have a AMD Radeon RDNA 2 GPU for smartphones, while others believe that it will not. At the moment both options are open, so we must take them into account.

On that common basis, Samsung will shape three terminals that will present important differences at the hardware level, so we are going to review the possible specifications of each model individually, as this will allow us to have clearer vision of what we can expect from each of them.

Samsung Galaxy S22

6.2-inch screen of Dynamic AMOLED type, with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. SoC Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 895. 8 GB of RAM memory. 128GB-256GB storage capacity. Three rear cameras, divided into a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP wide-angle camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens. 12 MP front camera. Battery not specified. Android 12 as an operating system with the One UI layer.

Samsung Galaxy S22 +

6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. SoC Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 895. 8 GB of RAM memory. 128GB-256GB storage capacity. Three rear cameras, divided into a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP wide-angle camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens. 12 MP front camera. Battery not specified. Android 12 as an operating system with the One UI layer.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, with QHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. SoC Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 895. 8 GB-12 GB-16 GB of RAM memory. 128GB-256GB-512GB storage capacity. Four rear cameras, divided into a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP wide-angle camera, a 10 MP periscope-type camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens. 40 MP front camera. Battery not specified. Android 12 as an operating system with the One UI layer.

Regarding the launch date, most sources agree that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 will be presented sometime in january, and that its launch will take place shortly after. The prices have not transcended yet, but everything seems to indicate that they will be very similar to those of the Samsung Galaxy S21 at its launch, or perhaps a little cheaper, which means that:

The Samsung Galaxy S22 should be among the 800 and 900 dollars.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 + would have an approximate price of between 1,000 and 1,100 dollars.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will cost between 1,300 and 1,400 dollars.

Images courtesy of LetsGoDigital.