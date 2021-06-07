Samsung Galaxy S21 FE reveals a budget price and various colors

What Samsung is working on the arrival of a Galaxy S21 FE should no longer surprise anyone, with a background like its predecessor Galaxy S20 FE, and a huge amount of rumors and leaks surrounding it. And it is that today we have returned to know more details of this version of Samsung’s top of the range, with new images that advance us its design and available colors, and the first figures on its price and launch date.

As we saw in the previous shared renders, in terms of design we will find ourselves before a phone practically identical to the Galaxy S21, with a screen with reduced frames only interrupted by a small perforated front camera in the upper central part of it, and a smooth rear part on which the vertical camera module located in the upper left corner will stand out.

Although given its cheaper nature, it remains to be seen whether the company will take advantage of reduce the quality of some of your finishes, replacing the cover or glass with a back made of plastic materials.

However, the first designs seen today are joined by a new leak by Evan Blass, which advances four new black, purple, olive and white color variants.

Thus, to complete the vision of the Galaxy S21 FE, we also already have numerous rumors for its specifications, which point to the presence of ua 6.4-6.5-inch Circa OLED flat panel display with HD + resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and overall phone dimensions of 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 millimeters (with 9.3mm wide at the protruding part of the rear camera setup).

As for its interior, this smartphone could have Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 5G chipsets, accompanied by some variants that will fluctuate the rest of its specifications between 6 and 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

Moving on to the photography department, the S21 FE can offer a 12 MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) accompanied by a 12 MP wide sensor and a telephoto lens. It will likely keep the 32 MP camera on the Galaxy S20 FE. Lastly, the phone could pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Availability and price

If, as its name indicates, the Galaxy S21 FE will be a new variant of the latest Samsung family, the latest reports seem to indicate that the company will market it as a successor to the Note 20. Something that although it is still strange, we can see resolved next august, expected date of presentation and first availability of this new smartphone.

Regarding its price, the South Korean Herald newspaper published today the first figures seen to date, revealing a price range between 700,000 and 800,000 won. (approximately between 517 and 591 euros), considerably reducing its price compared to the Galaxy S20 FE.