Samsung Galaxy S21 FE passes certification in China and reveals its key specifications | Technology

If the rumors are correct, the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will wait until the fourth quarter of 2021. Now, the terminal has passed the certification in China and has revealed its key specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was well received by users and was a sales success. Despite being a cheaper version of the Galaxy S20, the cuts were not too significant and it kept some high-end features, something that made it one of the most interesting phones of 2020.

South Koreans want to repeat last year’s success with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The brand accidentally confirmed the existence of the device and both its design and its characteristics have appeared in different leaks in recent months.

Now, The Galaxy S21 FE has just passed TENAA certification in China, where it has revealed its key specifications. The specialized portal MyFixGuide has had access to the specification sheet confirmed by the certification authority of the Asian country, and we are going to review them below to see if they coincide with those that had appeared in previous rumors.

According to the report, the Galaxy S21 FE has the model name SM-G9900 and its dimensions will be 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm, so it will be more compact than the Galaxy S20 FE.

The terminal will be equipped with a 6.4 inch screen, which according to previous leaks will be a Super AMOLED Infinity-O panel, will have a Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The specification table indicates that it will feature 5G connectivity and offer dual SIM support. It will be powered by a 4,370 mAh battery And according to the FCC certification, it will support fast charging at 45 W. The previous rumors assure that the charger will not come included in the box.

From previous information we also know that the brain will be the Snapdragon 888 processor in China and the US market, while there will be a variant with Exynos 2100 in common markets, including Europe.

The processor would be accompanied by 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, depending on the configuration. The operating system would be Android 11 with One UI 3.x.

The photographic equipment would be composed of a 12MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. The front camera would have a 32 Mpx sensor for selfies.

Since none of this data is officially confirmed, for the moment we must leave the information in quarantine and wait for the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. It is said that the announcement will take a little after the Samsung Unpacked of August, perhaps in the month of September, but nothing is confirmed yet.