Samsung Galaxy S21 FE key specs appear on Geekbench | Technology

The long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is getting closer and closer. After seeing what it looks like thanks to the leaked renders, we now know its key specs via Geekbench.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is one of the most interesting mobiles that Samsung launched last year. Despite being a cheaper version than the Galaxy S20, the cuts are not excessively obvious and it has some high-end specifications, something that has been reflected in the good reception and the success of sales of the device.

In view of the good results of the Galaxy S20 FE, it is not surprising that users are looking forward to its successor. South Koreans have already missed the existence of the Galaxy S21 FE, and a few weeks ago the design of the new Fan Edition terminal was seen in some leaked renders, revealing that it will be slightly larger than the Galaxy S21.

Until now, The specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE were still a mystery, but now we have known its key features via Geekbench.

As we can see in the performance test results report, the new terminal has The model name SM-G990B and is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor.

According to SamMobile sources, unlike last year there will be no 4G version of the Galaxy S21 FE, but we will only find the 5G variant. This specialized media considers that it cannot be ruled out that Samsung will also launch a variant with Exynos 2100 in common markets, including the European, although due to the shortage of chips nothing can be said with certainty at the moment.

The Geekbech report reveals that the processor will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. The Galaxy S21 equips 8 GB of RAM, so this will be one of the cuts in relation to its older brother. The operating system will be Android 11 (One UI 3.x).

The new Samsung flagship is already on sale and also with a certain price reduction, and that its launch was a few days ago.

From previous rumors and leaks we know that the device will feature a 6.4-inch Infinity-O screen, a 32MP selfie camera and a 4,500 mAh battery. Its dimensions will be 155.7 x 71.45 x 7.9 mm and it will be available in five colors: silver, green, pink, purple and white.

At the moment there is no official information, so we cannot take anything for granted. We will have to wait for the presentation of the Galaxy S21 FE, which is expected for the Galaxy Unpacked event that Samsung will hold this August.