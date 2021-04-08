Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G, realme 7 Pro and many more

And the Huawei P Smart 2021 drops in price too.

Searching smartphone deals it is easy to find good prices. But find chollazos or offers like these It is something for the best hunters. Here we summarize the best mobile phones, such as the acclaimed high-end-premium Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G, or the almighty realme 7 Pro, that they have dropped in price today in stores like Amazon with its daily offers or AliExpress after celebrating its 11th anniversary, and that represent a great opportunity. Smartphones of all ranges (high, medium and entry) that can be had for less than they were yesterday.

Some may have coupons, some may not, but they are certainly great options at cheap prices. They collapse and here we are to offer them to you on a platter. Both to give something as a gift or to renew a smartphone, these They are the ones that have dropped the most its price today.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G: the high-end in Android is more fought than ever. This Samsung smartphone is presented as one of the best options today. The mobile of the Korean firm arrives with a processor Exynos 2100, with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB internal storage technology 5G, NFC, 6.7 ″ FHD + Dynamic Amoled 2X display with refresh rate at 120 Hz, 4,800 mAh battery with fast charging, and triple 12 MP rear camera signed by Sony and Samsung. Know more: Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5Grealme 7 Pro: This is one of the most desired smartphones in the current mid-premium range. Although the realme 8 Pro is already a reality, this seventh version is still a great purchase, especially at this price. It is a mobile with Snapdragon 720G, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, display 6.4 ″ FHD + Super Amoled, battery 4,500 mAh, quad rear camera 64 MP, NFC and 3.5mm Jack. Know more: realme 7 ProLITTLE M3: POCO’s jewel of the entry-level, with mid-range tints, arrives at a discount today. It is a smartphone with a screen 6.53 ″ FHD +, 6,000 mAh battery-powered, processor Snapdragon 662, 48 MP triple camera, Headphone jack, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal memory. Know more: LITTLE M3Oppo Reno4 Z 5G: Oppo’s great terminal to dominate the mid-premium range. It is a smartphone that mounts a panel 6.57 ″ FHD + IPS, with 120 Hz refresh rate, processor Dimensity 800, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, 48 MP quad main camera, 5G, NFC and 3.5mm Jack connectivity. Know more: Oppo Reno4 Z 5GHuawei P Smart 2021: One of the latest Huawei smartphones to appear on the market is this P Smart 2021. This comes with an entry-level processor Kirin 710, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, display 6.67 ″ FHD +, 5,000 mAh battery, quadruple main camera 48 MP, and Jack connection for headphones. Know more: Huawei P Smart 2021realme X50 Pro: one of the most powerful mobile terminals and for less money on the current market. It is a high-end smartphone that mounts the processor Snapdragon 865, next to 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB internal storage, quad rear camera 64 MP, screen 6.44 ″ FHD + Amoled, technology 5G and NFC. Know more: realme X50 ProOppo A73 5G: this is one of the smartphones of the moment, with 5G technology per flag, an IPS screen of 6.5 ″ FHD +, together with the powerful processor Dimensity 720 by MediaTek, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, 4,040 mAh battery, triple 16 MP rear camera and audio jack connection. Know more: Oppo A73 5GXiaomi Redmi 9C NFC: one of Xiaomi’s best sellers in the entry range goes down in price again. For less than 100 euros you can get this smartphone with 3GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, display 6.53 ″ HD +, 13 MP dual rear camera, NFC, battery 5,000 mAh with fast charge and in various colors available. Know more: Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFCSamsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: one of the most powerful Android terminals on paper and the best user experience. Samsung has been able to take advantage of its Galaxy S family and the S20 series with this edition by and for the fans. It is a mobile with 8 GB of RAM, in its version with 256 GB internal memory, 6.5 ″ display Super Amoled FHD +, Snapdragon 865 processor, 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge, triple 12 MP rear camera, Android 11 out, 5G and NFC connectivity. Know more: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 8 + 256 GBPOCO X3 Pro: The recently introduced POCO X3 Pro is a high-performance smartphone that improves on what is already present in the best-selling POCO X3. This mobile phone mounts a processor Snapdragon 860, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB internal storage, 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging, 48 MP quad rear camera, 4G technology, 6.67 ″ IPS screen FHD + with refresh rate at 120 Hz, and NFC connectivity. Know more: POCO X3 ProOnePlus Nord: the OnePlus terminal arrives with a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, with Full HD + resolution. Thanks to its 90 Hz screen you can enjoy a pleasant and fluid experience. In its entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games smoothly. This OnePlus Nord also has 4 rear cameras and a fully charged battery. Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus NordXiaomi Redmi Note 10– Redmi Note 10 series has a new best seller. The model that falls in price is the one that mounts a processor Snapdragon 678, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP quad rear camera, screen 6.43 ″ FHD + Super Amoled, FM radio and headphone jack. Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

All these mobiles are great options, either because you want to change your smartphone to start show some lag or because you want to completely renew a machine a lot more advanced in specifications.

The stock is always limited in this type of daily discounts. Some of them tomorrow they could continue with a sale important or have risen in price suddenly. All of them are great opportunities.

