Samsung has wanted to divide its Galaxy S family by adding a new surname to it: ‘Ultra’. Thus, the catalog is configured by the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Many similarities, some important differences between models and price as a differential factor, what is the best purchase alternative among the three?

Through this comparison we will try to answer this question since, after several weeks using the three models as the main terminal, we have a clear verdict on which is the most recommended Samsung Galaxy S20 compared to his two brothers.

Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 +

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 ULTRA

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm

163 g

161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm

186 g

166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm

220 g

SCREEN

Dynamic AMOLED

6.2 inches

QHD + 563 dpi

HDR10 +

Dynamic AMOLED

6.7 inches

QHD + 525 dpi

HDR10 +

Dynamic AMOLED

6.9 inch

QHD + 511 dpi

HDR10 +

PROCESSOR

Exynos 990

7nm, 64 bit

Octa-core (2.73 + 2.6 + 2 GHz)

Exynos 990

7nm, 64 bit

Octa-core (2.73 + 2.6 + 2 GHz)

Exynos 990

7nm, 64 bit

Octa-core (2.73 + 2.6 + 2 GHz)

RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR5

8/12 GB LPDDR5

12/16 GB LPDDR5

STORAGE

128GB + MicroSD 1TB

128/512 GB + MicroSD 1 TB

128/512 GB + MicroSD 1 TB

SOFTWARE

Android 10 + OneUI

Android 10 + OneUI

Android 10 + OneUI

REAR CAMERAS

Ultra wide: 12 MP, 1.4µm, f / 2.2

Wide: 12 MP, 1.8µm, f / 1.8, OIS Telephoto: 64 MP, 0.8µm, f / 2.0, OIS

Zoom: 3x hybrid optical, 30x digital Ultra-wide: 12 MP, 1.4µm, f / 2.2

Wide: 12 MP, 1.8 µm, f / 1.8, OIS Telephoto: 64 MP, 0.8 µm, f / 2.0, OIS Zoom: 3x hybrid optical, 30x digital

ToF sensor

Ultra wide: 12 MP, 1.4µm, f / 2.2

Wide: 108 MP, 0.8 µm (12 MP, 2.4 µm), f / 1.8, OIS Telephoto: 48 MP, 0.8 µm (12 MP, 1.6 µm), f / 3.5, OIS Zoom: 10x hybrid optical, digital 100x

ToF sensor

FRONTAL CAMERA

10 MP, 1.22µm, f / 2.2

10 MP, 1.22µm, f / 2.2

40 MP, 0.7µm (10 MP, 1.4µm), f / 2.2

CONNECTIVITY

5G, SA / NSA, sub-6

LTE Cat20 up to 2 Gbps

WiFi ac 4×4 MIMO

5G, SA / NSA, sub-6

LTE Cat20 up to 2 Gbps

WiFi ac 4×4 MIMO

5G, SA / NSA, sub-6

LTE Cat20 up to 2 Gbps

WiFi ac 4×4 MIMO

BIOMETRY

Fingerprint sensor under the screen

Facial recognition

Fingerprint sensor under the screen

Facial recognition

Fingerprint sensor under the screen

Facial recognition

OTHERS

IP68 protection

IP68 protection

IP68 protection

DRUMS

4,000 mAh

4,500 mAh

5,000 mAh

PRICE

From 909 euros

From 1,009 euros

1,359 euros

The similar

Before we start delving into the key points of each of the terminals, let’s distinguish between those sections in which there are no differences. In the case of this Galaxy S20 family, luckily, they are quite a few. The first point is the processor, since in Europe all three models share the platform Exynos 990, a processor that may or may not come with a 5G modem.

All three terminals share screen resolution, processor refresh rate, memories and, to some extent, design.

At the panel level, all three have Super AMOLED technology, Quad HD + resolution and most importantly, 120Hz refresh rate. In the same way, all have DDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage that starts from 128 GB. They also share the operating system, location of the buttons and resistance to water.

The summary is that at the hardware level we are facing practically the same, which is great news since we are going to enjoy some outstanding multimedia sections regardless of whether or not we buy the most expensive model.

Design: small, big and too big

Each of these S20s is a world of size. The Samsung Galaxy S20 with its 6.2-inch panel barely exceeds 15 centimeters high and 160 grams in weight. The S20 + is well above the dimensions, with 161.9 centimeters high and 186 grams of weight. It is a terminal, however, quite comfortable. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is getting out of handliterally. Here we talk about 166.9 centimeters (closer to 17 cm than 16) and a weight of 220 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy Ultra touches the 17 centimeters and has a gigantic camera module. In addition, it weighs more than 220 grams, which does not make it too comfortable in hand

Similarly, the camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, whose camera we will detail later, it is quite bigger than the common, occupying a good part of the rear. It is followed by the S20 +, which also has a fairly generous module. Regarding the S20, it is the one that does the best work here (it is also the one with the fewest cameras), with a relatively small module compared to its two brothers.

Important to highlight how ergonomic the S20 Ultra is due to being so big. It is a mobile phone that tends to fall quite a bit under its own weight, almost impossible to handle with one hand and uncomfortable to use for a few hours. As always, the user depends on whether or not to prefer a large mobile, but in our opinion, the size of the S20 Ultra is an excess.

Screen: it’s all about sizes

The main and practically only difference at panel level is their size. As we advance in the size section, the Samsung Galaxy S20 has a “small” 6.2-inch panel with Quad HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In the case of the Galaxy S20 + we have 6.7 inches and the Ultra bet for nothing more and nothing less than 6.9 inches. As they all have the same resolution, the Galaxy S20 is the one with the highest density, with 563 dpi compared to 525 dpi for the S20 + and 511 dpi for the S20 Ultra. For practical purposes this is not noticeable.

Despite the price difference between the terminals, the panels are identical. The difference is in the size, since the calibration and brightness do not vary between the three terminals

At the calibration level and viewing angles, the panels are identical. We have noticed a slight tendency to yellow in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S20 +, although it is somewhat minimal. All three panels have a great response, with a low latency and a refresh rate of 120 Hz that make everything go very smoothly.

The experience with the panels is the same, without notable differences in brightness level between any of them. The three they are set at 60 hertz from the factory, so we have to manually activate the 120 Hz. Of course, this implies giving up the Quad HD + resolution, a factor that we must take into account.

Autonomy: much difference in milliamps, not so much in use

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20 + vs S20 Ultra

4,000, 4,500 and 5,000mAh. These are the milliamp figures for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra. Numerically the jump is remarkable, but at the level of use not so much. As we could expect, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the best standing out of the three. It is with the only one that we have been able to reach 6 hours of screen relatively loosely. Regarding the S20 and S20 +, the duration is practically the same and we hardly reach 5 hours of screen if we have the active 120 Hz.

At loading level all three have fast charge technology. The main difference is that the S20 and S20 + are charged at 25W and the S20 Ultra is charged at 45W. In practice, the S20 Ultra charges in just one hour, while its older siblings take just over an hour and a half to fully charge.

Camera: more megapixels don’t mean better photos

At the camera level, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 + are practically the same. Both have a 12-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel secondary sensor for zooming through sensor cutouts, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. The S20 + has a ToF, the only difference with the S20. The Galaxy S20 Ultra bets on a striking 108 megapixel sensor, accompanied by two other S20 + sensors (ultra wide angle and ToF) and a 48 megapixel telephoto lens. On paper the S20 Ultra wins, although the reality is completely different.

Before starting to review the differences We recommend you see the respective analyzes of the three terminals, where we delve deeply into the camera to tell you in detail to what extent they are or not the best on the market.

In a simple glance we can see clearly what happens with these three phones: the Galaxy S20 and S20 + take identical photos, while the S20 Ultra falls one step below. The Galaxy S20 uses a large 12-megapixel sensor for brightness, while the S20 Ultra does more of the software work for Pixel Binning with the 108-megapixel. The actual translation is that the terminal has worse dynamic range than the S20, with darker and duller photos. This happens throughout all of your sensors.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The colorimetry is traced, but it is striking how the dynamic range is much better in the Galaxy S20. This tonic is repeated in all the photographs: those of the Galaxy S20 are more striking and raise the shadows more, those of the S20 Ultra are duller. The 108 do not imply more detail when doing pixel blending, so it does not gain in sharpness either.

Another problem of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra compared to the S20 is that its sensor has a much harder time focusing. Even after the software update that promised to fix this, the S20 Ultra is not capable of shooting as close as the S20 does. It is not something dramatic, since the Galaxy S20 focuses much closer than usual without macro, but again it is striking that the Ultra model falls below normal models.

1x, 3x / 5x, 30X and 100X progression for the S20 Ultra.

Where the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra wins, and by far, is at work with the zoom. This terminal does have a real telephoto lens. The main difference is that we started to have a 5x optical zoom compared to the digital 3x (although Samsung calls it hybrid) of the S20. The Galaxy S20 “only” go up to 30X zoom, in considerably less detail than the S20 Ultra.

If we talk about portrait mode the results are identical. Despite having a ToF sensor, the Galaxy S20 + does not do a better (or worse) portrait than its little brother the S20. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also does a good job of clipping, with little difference from its other two siblings. In general terms, Samsung has done a great job with portrait mode, improving bokeh compared to previous generations and with excellent cropping.

At night we have similar results. All three take level photographs, with practically no differences around here. Mind you, all three are pretty slow shootingBecause they take a few seconds to take pictures when light is scarce. However, the results are good.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 + vs Galaxy S20 Ultra

As for the selfie, the three do it in an outstanding way, however, Surprise again and not for good the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The S20 have a 10 megapixel sensor and the Ultra a 40 sensor. In detail, all three are very good but at the color level the S20 Ultra is the dullest of the three. Curious how again it is shown that more megapixels do not imply better photos.

So which one do I buy?

The most balanced model is the Samsung Galaxy S20 +. It has everything good about the Galaxy S family, it has no worse camera than the Ultra model And, although we lose approximately an hour of screen, the user experience is much more satisfactory, mainly due to the excessive size of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Despite how striking the 100X zoom may be, which we have already seen is not too usable beyond the anecdote, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra does not provide enough compared to its two younger brothers. Despite having a better camera sensor, it does not take advantage of it and it is not notably above the S20.

If you want a small model the S20 is your mobile. It is one of the few high-end “compact” mobiles, and a joy when we put it in our pockets. The main point here is that buy the one you buy you are buying the best of Samsung And although you opt for a cheaper model, you will not have significant sacrifices compared to other models.

