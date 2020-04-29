The Samsung Galaxy S20 + is not the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Nor is it the Galaxy S20. Not the most premium nor the cheapest of the new flagships of the South Korean firm. And there, precisely, lies its virtue.

Each new generation of Samsung Galaxy in the S range, in the same way that happens with each batch of Apple iPhones, serves to measure the pulse of the market. Despite the fact that the companies that join the segment of high-end devices continue to increase steadily, these two are the companies that, with more or less half a year apart, allow us to see more clearly at what point is this particular section of the telephone industry.

A feeling that is becoming less and less, thanks to the strong irruption of brands such as Xiaomi or OnePlus at these high levels, but which at the same time has been reinforced by the recent suppression of the Huawei equation, which hits a wall against the try to market your devices in the western market without using Google services. For sample, the P40 Pro.

It is because of that the aforementioned range of Samsung remains one of the most anticipated each course And this time, the expectation was justified. A trio of new devices aimed at a different audience depending on which case and with different points of appeal all on separate models. And although on paper it might seem that the most attractive is the largest of them, for that of bringing together the best specifications, the experience of daily use allows, at the very least, to doubt that it is so, in favor of the middle brother.

Image: Luis del Barco.

Samsung Galaxy S20 +: a “plus” that does not miss the “ultra”

The last name of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the most premium of all devices that Samsung has manufactured and a recent addition to the range, does not uniquely correspond to its specifications, but also to its dimensions. With a 6.9-inch screen and a total weight of 222 grams, it is not a phone that is neither small nor light, an aspect that can end up causing some objection among the public.

However, the Galaxy S20 + has a 6.7 “panel It reduces the size enough to increase its ergonomics to a certain extent and, in addition, it also manages to reduce the weight to 186 grams. An important step that is greatly appreciated and that also serves to differentiate it from other competing devices. Its total grams, thickness and body finish, with more rounded sides and comfortable grip, make the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, for example (heavier and thicker, despite having the same screen size), is somewhat rough compared.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

screen

6.2 “, AMOLED, QHD + (1440p and 563ppp), HDR10 +, 120Hz

6.7 “, AMOLED, QHD + (1440p and 525dpi), HDR10 +, 120Hz

6.9 “, AMOLED, QHD + (1440p and 511ppp), HDR10 +, 120Hz

Size

151.7 x 69.1 mm

161.9 x 73.7 mm

166.9 x 76 mm

Thickness

7.9 mm

7.8 mm

8.8 mm

Weight

163 grams

186 grams

220 grams

Processor

Exynos 990, 7nm

Exynos 990, 7nm

Exynos 990, 7nm

RAM

8.12 LPDDR5

8.12 LPDDR5

12, 16GB LPDDR5

Storage

128GB UFS 3.0 and microSD

128, 512 GB UFS 3.0 and microSD

128, 512 GB UFS 3.0 and microSD

Frontal camera

20 MP f / 2.2, perforated

20 MP f / 2.2, perforated

40 MP f / 2.2, perforated

Main camera

12 MP f / 1.8, 64 MP f / 2.0 with 3x hybrid optical zoom and 12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

12 MP f / 1.8, 64 MP f / 2.0 with 3x hybrid optical zoom, 12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle and ToF sensor

108 MP f / 1.8, 48 MP f / 3.5 with 10x hybrid optical zoom, 12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle and ToF sensor

Drums

4,000 mAh, fast charge, wireless fast charge

4,500 mAh, fast charge, wireless fast charge

5,000 mAh, fast charge, wireless fast charge

Resistance

IP68

IP68

IP68

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under the screen, ultrasonic

Fingerprint sensor under the screen, ultrasonic

Fingerprint sensor under the screen, ultrasonic

Connectivity

4G and 5G versions (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

4G and 5G versions (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

4G and 5G versions (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

Operating system

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

Official price

From 909 euros in Spain. From 19,999 pesos in Mexico

From 1,009 euros in Spain. From 24,999 pesos in Mexico

From 1,359 euros in Spain. From 29,999 pesos in Mexico

The sensations that it transmits in hand are very good, therefore, despite the fact that its appearance makes it seem somewhat distant from the more premium result that other manufacturers achieve. Parallel, its shiny glass back is revealed as a magnet for fingerprints and dirt. It is impossible, in the most literal sense, to keep this surface clean in no time. It would not be surprising that next year the cover was replaced by a matte finish that, like that of the iPhone 11 Pro, OnePlus 8 or the mentioned Xiaomi, helps to act as a fingerprint repellent.

Give me hertz

The presence projected by the device is largely given by the aforementioned front. This extends over a good part of the front area, interrupted only by a chin in the lower part and a perforation centered in its upper middle part, housing the camera in it. The panel, AMOLED – it could not be otherwise – is among the best on the market and one of the most refined in the house, where everything is good when it comes to viewing any type of content.

Under the surface of it is the fingerprint reader, which has improved dramatically from one generation to the next and it is, without any doubt, among the fastest and most reliable of the moment. Speed ​​and precision combine here to offer an experience that cannot be faulted beyond the recurring desire that the footprint reading area be larger, so that you do not have to hit the spot exactly.

The screen hides another key aspect of the Samsung Galaxy S20 +: the refresh rate at 120 Hz. Accustomed to the usual 60 Hz in the vast majority of smartphones –although 90 Hz is beginning to spread–, doubling the amount translates into a better everyday experience. Smooth animations, a smooth feel and a faster appearance are some of the consequences of activating this mode.

One that, by the way, will also make us choose the screen resolution. The phone allows us choose between HD +, FHD + and QHD +. If we want the last one, we will be forced to sacrifice the 120 Hz, which are only supported in the first two.

It is also a choice in terms of consumption. Betting on the highest refresh rate translates into accepting that our smartphone will “drink” the battery at the same rate as beer mugs are consumed at Oktoberfest. In other words: reaching the end of the day will be possible, but without much fanfare, despite the 4,500 mAh battery (which provide an average of about 6 hours of screen, in this mode). A fact that will be even more successful if the Always On Display function is used to permanently display the time and notifications on the panel.

Image: Luis del Barco.

The device tank can be refilled through a 25W fast charge, far from the most capable of the moment –even from that of its older brother, which reaches 45W–, wireless at 15W and is capable of offering reverse wireless charging (being able to charge, for example, headphones such as the Galaxy Buds + or the AirPods Pro by placing them on the back of the Galaxy S20 +).

Known experience

Beyond the above, the Samsung Galaxy S20 + saves in its guts specifications that translate into great performance at the user level: the Exynos 990 proprietary processor –Which is still below what the Snapdragon 865 offers, present in most of the high-end Android segment–, but it will be difficult to find the tickle in daily use; 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

In these last two sections, the two inclusions of the LPDDR5 standards stand out, in RAM, and the UFS 3.0, in storage, which will contribute to making the phone a faster device.

Image: Luis del Barco.

What one sees, however, is the second version of ONE UI, the personalization layer of the brand, common in all of its smartphones, and which makes the vision of Samsung stand out for its own essence that oozes out. It is far from what would be a smartphone free of customization or with a layer close to the idea of ​​Google, but the work of the brand is well cohesive on its devices and constitutes a bet with character.

It allows, for those who want it, a good number of options in order to fine-tune the different aspects of the system, making it not difficult to get used to its particularities and appearance.

Revitalized Photography

As is already the norm in this type of terminals, the photographic section is marked by a camera made up of several lenses. There are four that are on the back of the device, to which is also added the only one present in the front area. The resulting configuration is as follows:

Image: Luis del Barco.

Frontal: 20 MP f / 2.2

Principal: 12 MP f / 1.8

Telephoto: 64 MP f / 2.0

Wide angle: 12 MP f / 2.2

Depth

In her zoom takes on a special role, a prominent feature in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which reaches 100x, but this time stays in the 30x (digital) and 3x hybrids. This last figure is, in our experience, the maximum in which images can be obtained with a satisfactory resolution, although in the remaining space until reaching ten it is also possible to achieve acceptable results. Furthermore, the digital magnification inference allows long-distance viewing, but a progressive and marked loss of quality.

The results generally they tend to sin from an oversaturation that is evident in the most vivid colors. It is one of the aspects that usually marks the terminals of the house and that, definitely, is also present on this occasion, leading to results that, although they may be more striking, are also less faithful to reality. That said, it is appreciated to see a cohesion in the colors obtained with the main, telephoto and wide-angle lenses, there are no such tonal differences as can be seen in other equipment.

Wide angle

30x zoom

Wide angle

30x zoom

The main lens offers good versatility, allowing you to shoot objects from very close distances, although it does not have a dedicated macro lens. Similarly, portraiture (dynamic focus) offers a wide range of possibilities, with or without being able to apply crop to the 1x shot and achieving a remarkable interpretation of the position of the composition and objects. Nevertheless, it is not spared from presenting certain errors when the background presents complicated elements.

Experience with the front lens is also very good, especially in terms of detail, where we can observe a high level of captured data. The blur is somewhat more aggressive here due to the constraints of the single lens, which is partially replaced by being able to edit the degree of bokeh afterwards.

Portrait mode

Princiapl lens, 1x

Macro main lens

Portrait mode

Macro main lens

Main camera portrait

Front camera portrait

You can see these and other photos of the Samsung Galaxy S20 + in full size in this album.

With respect to night modeThe truth is that it works well enough to recommend its use in practically all occasions in which the brightness of the environment does not accompany, which is saying a lot. Get a good level of additional detail without going over the noise, rescuing lost elements in the shadows and adjusting the lights to enhance the scene. Both with the front and the rear, what has been achieved is more than enough to save the ballot at critical moments.

As for the video, note that it achieves a maximum recording resolution of 8K, a dubiously useful standard embraced by the industry in recent times. In this option some options are limited, such as the possibility of recording or switching between the main and wide angle lenses, present in less demanding modes.

conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S20 + is probably the phone to recommend from the trio that the South Korean giant has presented for this first part of the year. Without staying in some more basic aspects, such as the battery of its younger brother, and without reaching others such as the size and weight of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it is at a sweet midpoint that is easy to get used to.

With its 120 Hz refresh rate, its photographic capabilities, the excellent construction work that has been done and with custom-made software, it is a device that will not disappoint for anyone who decides to give it a try.

Pros

Fast and reliable fingerprint reader

Camera with wide possibilities

Refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Unimpeded performance

Cons

Improvable color rendering on your camera

Somewhat fair battery for demanding users

