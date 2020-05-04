The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite It arrived at the beginning of this 2020, joining a Galaxy S10 family at the last minute that had been on the market for almost 1 year. Although somewhat cut in specifications, it has very interesting features.

If there is another of the devices of the Korean firm with which we can compare it, it is the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which was released as a somewhat cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 +. How are the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy S10e different? We review all the specifications and characteristics of two of the most interesting Samsung models.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and S10e, all the differences

The first and most notable of the differences comes in the section of the screen. Although they share resolution and technology, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has a panel 6.7-inch AMOLED, while the Galaxy S10e stays at 5.8 inches. Its rear design is also different, the Galaxy S10 follows the lines of the S10 family, but the Lite version is close to the new Samsung Galaxy S20.

The smallest of the family houses one of Samsung’s processors, the Exynos 9820, which comes with versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. The Galaxy S10 Lite, at least in its European version, incorporates the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, also with models of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. Qualcomm’s processors have proven to be above Samsung’s in recent years.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs. Samsung Galaxy S10e

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Samsung Galaxy S10e

Dimensions75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1 mm | 186 grams 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9 mm | 150 grams

Display 6.7-inch Infinity-O5.8-inch Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED without curve, 19: 9 aspect ratio, HDR +

Resolution Full HD + Full HD +

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855Exynos 9820

RAM6 / 8GB6 / 8GB

Operating system One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 One UI 2.0 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB expandable by microSD64 or 128 GB expandable by microSD

CamerasRear Triple: 5 MP F2.4 macro + Wide-angle 48 MP with Super Steady OIS AF F2.0 + Ultra Wide 12MP F2.2

Frontal 32 MP f2.2Rear Dual 12 MP f / 1.5 with Dual Pixel OIS + 16 MP f / 2.2 ultrawide.

Frontal 10 MP f / 1.9 + 8 MP f / 2.2 with Live Focus and Dual Pixel AF UHD Selfie

Battery 4,500 mAh with fast charge (45W) 3,100mAh with fast charge (25W), wireless charging and reverse wireless charging

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.0 Side fingerprint reader, USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.0, Dolby Atmos, IP68 protection

On the back of the S10 Lite, a triple camera led by a 48 megapixel sensor. Accompany you a wide angle 12 megapixel and a macro sensor 5 megapixel. In the hole of its front, a 32 megapixel camera. The Asian company opted for a double camera for its S10e: a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel wide angle. Its front camera, on the other hand, stays at 10 megapixels.

As we pointed out in the Galaxy S10e review, his glasses do a good job, although you can see the differences from his older brothers. They are balanced cameras that perform day and night, with some specific peculiarities in the interpretation of colors. We have seen it in other Samsung terminals, tones that tend to excessively saturated.

The difference in size of the Galaxy S10 Lite allows the inclusion of a larger battery, specifically 4,500 mAh and supports fast charging up to 45W. The S10e, on the other hand, stays in the 3,100 mAh and 25Walthough he enjoys wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

So what’s the best buy?

Although it may not seem like it at first, we are talking about two very different terminals. The design clearly separates the two generations, but also the size of its screens. The Samsung Galaxy S10e is one of the few compact high-end you can buy, with a panel that does not reach 6 inches. The hand feeling is very different from that of the Galaxy S10 Lite, which reaches 6.7 inches diagonally.

We also find differences in the processor. Although the Samsung chip is really powerful, falls below the Snapdragon 855. This also plays an important role in autonomy, satisfactory in the Galaxy S10 Lite, pretty short on the Galaxy S10e.

Considering that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite also at a better price, It may be the smartest purchase right now. The Samsung Galaxy S10e is still a highly recommended terminal, but in this battle it only seems to have a trump card, it is the only compact option for those looking for a powerful device.

