Samsung Galaxy Note20, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, realme X50 5G and 12 more smartphones drop in price today

Searching smartphone deals it is easy to find good prices. But find offers how are you, it is something for the best hunters. Here the best mobile phones are summarized, as the historical opportunity with one of the most demanded mid-range such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, or the spectacular high-end-premium mobile of reference, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 that have dropped in price today, and that represent a great opportunity. Smartphones of all ranges (high, medium and entry) that can be obtained for less than they were yesterday.

Some may have coupons, some may not, but they are certainly great options to prices thrown. They collapse and here we are to offer them to you on a platter. Both to give something to renew a smartphoneThese are the ones that have lowered their price the most today.

Discounted mobiles and shipping to Spain

Samsung Galaxy Note20: if we look at the high-end in Android, few terminals that we really know are premium come to mind. One of the banners of this category in the Samsung firm is the Galaxy Note20. This mighty smartphone mounts a CPU Exynos 990, along with 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, display Super amoled 6.7 ″ Full HD +, 12 megapixel quad rear camera curiously signed by Sony, 4,300 mAh battery, 5G mobile technology, NFC, Android 11 and NFC. Buy for 661.04 euros 959.59 eurosXiaomi Mi 11 Lite: this smartphone is being the sensation of 2021 by Xiaomi. The mid-range has a new best seller from the same firm as always. We are talking about a mobile that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, along with 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, triple 64 megapixel rear camera signed by Samsung, 6.55 ″ screen Full HD + of type Amoled with 90Hz refresh rate, 4,250 mAh battery, NFC and Android 11 Red Velvet Cake inside. Buy for 230 euros 349 euros with the coupon 2TOPATI21.realme X50 5G: If we had to recommend a mid-range smartphone with 5G mobile technology and a very solvent processor for less than 200 euros, there would be nothing more to talk about. This realme mobile mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, 6.57 ″ screen Full HD + with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,200 mAh battery with fast charge, NFC and 48 megapixel quad rear camera. Buy for 196 euros 329 euros with the coupon 2TOPATI21.Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC: this mobile from Xiaomi it is delighting half the world with its quality. We are talking about an entry-level smartphone that mounts a processor MediaTek Helio G35, with 3 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, NFC, 13 megapixel dual rear camera, 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge, HD + display 6.53 ″ and Headphone Jack. Buy for 115.89 euros 149 euros.OnePlus 9 Pro: The most beast of OnePlus falls sharply in price from the official 999 euros. This smartphone comes with the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 4,500 mAh battery, 5G mobile technology, NFC, Android 116.7 ″ screen WQHD + of type Amoled with 120Hz refresh rate, and 48 megapixel quad rear camera signed by Sony. Buy for 644 euros 909 euros with the coupon 2TOPATI21.Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G: Xiaomi’s best seller lowers its price again to become a very attractive one. It is a mid-range mobile with 5G mobile technology, which mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 6 GB RAM, 64 GB internal memory, 64 megapixel quad rear camera, 4,820 mAh battery, display Full HD + 6.67 ″ with 120Hz refresh rate, NFC and headphone jack. Buy for 249 euros 279 euros.Samsung Galaxy A21s: this is one of the best-selling smartphones by Samsung in so far this year. And it has garnered such good numbers for being a phone that mounts a processor Exynos 850, 5,000 mAh battery, 48 megapixel quad rear camera, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, 6.5 ″ IPS screen with HD + resolution, NFC and 3.5mm Jack. Buy for 177.50 euros 279 euros.

realme 8 Pro: one of the best creations of the last years of the Chinese firm. This realme 8 Pro is planted in the mid-premium range with a processor Snapdragon 720G, screen Super amoled 6.4 ″ FHD +, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, quad 108 MP rear camera, very durable 4,500 mAh battery, Android 11 in its entrails, connectivity NFC and audio Jack. Buy for 264.59 euros 299 euros.POCO X3 Pro: a reduced high-end smartphone, but still one of the best options if you need raw power for less than 200 euros. It is the best you can have for these prices today. It is a mobile that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, 5,160 mAh battery, quad 48 megapixel rear camera, NFC, 6.67 ″ IPS screen Full HD + with 120Hz refresh rate, and Android 11 output. Buy for 170 euros 249 euros with the coupon 2TOPATI21.LITTLE F3: without a doubt one of the surprises of this year is this high-end mobile from POCO to fight against the Snapdragon 888 of the rest of the brands. We are talking about a smartphone with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, display Amoled 6.67 ″ Full HD + with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,520 mAh battery, 48 megapixel triple camera signed by Sony, 5G mobile technology, NFC and Android 11. Buy for 271 euros 299 euros with the coupon 2TOPATI21.Black shark 4: one of the best gaming mobile brands on the market, such as Black Shark, has just lowered its price by almost 170 euros from its official value. It is a smartphone that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 4,500 mAh battery with super fast charge, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, display Amoled 6.67 ″, 144Hz refresh rate and resolution Full HD +, 48 MP triple rear camera, NFC, 5G and headphone jack. Buy for 337 euros 399 euros with the coupon 2TOPATI21.

Samsung Galaxy M51– This is a great opportunity to get hold of Samsung’s mid-range smartphone with the most battery. We are talking about a mobile that mounts a powerful processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, powerful 7,000 mAh battery, display Super amoled 6.67 ″ Full HD +, Quadruple 64 megapixel rear camera signed by Sony, NFC and headphone jack. Buy for 359 euros 389 euros.LITTLE M3 Pro 5G: the last gem of POCO has been to version its successful POCO M3 to update it with 5G mobile technology. We are talking about a mid-range smartphone with a processor MediaTek Dimensity 700, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, Android 11, 6.5 ″ screen Full HD + with 90Hz refresh rate, triple 48 megapixel rear camera, NFC and headphone jack. Buy for 141 euros 179 euros.OnePlus Nord N100: the entry range is intended for those who do not want to spend a lot of money. And in it OnePlus has appeared to fight against Xiaomi from you to you. We are talking about a smartphone with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, 5,000 mAh battery, HD + display of 6.52 ″, triple rear camera of 13 megapixels and audio connection Jack for headphones. Buy for 95 euros 179 euros with the coupon 2TOPATI14.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G: it is a smartphone that mounts a processor MediaTek Dimensity 700, with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, 5G mobile technology, Android 11, IPS screen with resolution Full HD + and 6.5 ″ in size, 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP triple rear camera, NFC and 3.5mm Jack. Buy for 142 euros 199 euros with the coupon 2TOPATI21.

All these mobiles are great options, either because you want to change your smartphone to start show some lag or because you want to completely renew a machine a lot more advanced in specifications.

The stock is always limited in this type of daily discounts. Some of them tomorrow they could continue with a sale important or have risen in price suddenly. All of them are great opportunities.

