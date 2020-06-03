Samsung released the Galaxy S20, a smartphone that makes reference for the upcoming launches of the South Korean company. Industry insiders are talking about Galaxy Note 20 (or Galaxy Note 11), the next Samsung novelty for the rest of 2020. Despite the manufacturer’s silence, we have for you various information about the device.

Although it would still be a few months before the official launch of the Galaxy Note 20, there are some news that are expected in front of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus They were presented in the second half of last year and there are already some rumors related to this new generation.

Below we provide you with all the news that have been known so far.

Stay at home and enjoy saving your favorite movies on your phone, thanks to # GalaxyS20 and its capacity of up to 1tb of memory. Know it here https://t.co/eVUrz1ckyV pic.twitter.com/X8UbDTLkCf – Samsung Peru (@SamsungPeru) May 23, 2020

When would it be launched on the market?

If we consider the background, Samsung usually launches the series Samsung Galaxy Note in August. So many experts have pointed to this month as the one indicated for the launch of the Samsung Galauxy Note 20.

Only last year was the first time that Samsung threw more than one size the Galaxy note, with the Note 10 and the Note 10+, followed by Note 10 lite a couple of months later.

Regarding availability, as usual, it is expected that those interested can buy the Galaxy Note 20 from Friday of the week of the presentation, at least in presale. It is expected that Galaxy Note 20 they hit stores and are available a few weeks later.

Of course, with everything that happens in the world for coronavirus pandemic, it would be normal some delay in the dates.

At the end of February this year it was launched on Samsung Galaxy S20.

What would be the price?

One of the most important trends in recent years is that high-end phones have risen in price every generation. For example:

MODEL PRICE IN DOLLARS PRICE IN SOLES Galaxy Note 89293.187 Galaxy Note 99993.427 Galaxy Note 109 493.256 Galaxy Note 10 Plus 1.0993.770

Likewise, Samsung further increased the price with its flagship phones this year as the Galaxy S20 Cheaper costs $ 999. With this, the most logical thing would be to expect that the price of Galaxy Note 20 is higher than the previous generation and, although it is not clear, how much more expensive, the price could start at $ 1,099, to be placed one step higher than the S20.

Design

Rumors about the design of the Galaxy Note 20 It has increased week after week, but the leaks started mainly through the social network china weibo, through a cover that reveals some characteristics of the design of the Galaxy Note 20.

The cover shows a very rectangular design as usual, without a traditional headphone jack, a rectangular camera module (like the one on the Galaxy S20 Ultra) and, apparently, all the buttons would be located on the left side edge.

This would be the case of the Galaxy Note 20.

Also, weeks later the popular filter Roland Quandt posted pictures of the cover mold for the so-called Galaxy Note 20 Plus (or maybe the Galaxy Note 10 Ultra) revealing some additional details.

For example, the camera module would be very similar to that of Galaxy S20, integrating a large vertical rectangle. Further, Quandt revealed that the power and volume buttons would now be located on the right side edge, a good change for right-handers as the Galaxy Note 10 the company changed them to the left side.

characteristics

Screen: 6.4 or 6.7 inches (Galaxy Note 20), 6.9 inches (Galaxy Note 20 Plus) and more than 7 inches (Galaxy Note 20 Ultra) Processor: Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990 or Exynos 992RAM: 8GB, 12GB, 16GB Storage: 128 or 256GB initial storage Operating system: Android 10 (One UI) Cameras: 3 or 4 cameras (up to 108 megapixels) and 50X or 100X maximum digital zoom in at least one version (there is a possibility that they would not include a Flight Time sensor ) Fingerprint reader: On screen Front camera: Possibly no longer under the screen Water resistance: IP68 Wireless charging: Yes Reversible wireless charging: Yes MicroSD slot: Yes Traditional earphone jack (3.5mm): No Size: 161.8×75.3×8.5mm (Galaxy Note 20) , 165×77.2×7.6mm (Galaxy Note 20 Plus)

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Exercises at home: complete abdominal routine to lose weight

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

.