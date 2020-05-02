Released a little over a year ago, the Samsung Galaxy M family offers us phones with premium elements and design at a mid-range price – affordable, something that users who can’t, don’t want or don’t need a top of the range love. High, but a capable phone at a competitive price.

And just at the beginning of the de-escalation by the Coronavirus, the Korean company announces the arrival in Spain of one of its latest terminals, the Samsung Galaxy M31.

Samsung Galaxy M31 in Spain

Featuring an Infinite Display design on top topped with a notch in the form of a drop of water for the front camera -although there is a bit of a frame at the bottom-, the Galaxy M31 mounts a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with resolution Full HD +. S

If we turn it over, next to the quad camera we see a physical fingerprint reader for biometric functions. The terminal also includes dual sim -to carry two SIM cards-, bluetooth and USB Type C port

Inside we find some characteristics of the mid-range and with more than enough power for the target audience of this model. The processor is an Exynos 9611 8-core, with a memory 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal space storage, expandable up to 512GB using microSD. And the mobile comes directly with Android 10 and the One UI 2.0 layer of samsung customization.

The largest battery in a Samsung

One of its strong points without a doubt, the Samsung Galaxy M31 mounts a generous 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charge that, combined with the energy management of the Exynos chipset, will make you last the charge for at least 2 days. In fact it is lthe greater battery that Samsung has mounted on one of their mobiles.

And if the battery surprises, the camera too, since the M31 has a 64MP quad camera, with a 8MP wide angle lens along with a 123º field of view; a 5MP macro lens for close-ups of the objects that you like and a 5MP depth lens for portraits with live focus.

The new Galaxy M31 will be available on the Samsung website and on Amazon from next May 6 in the colors Just Red, Ocean Blue and Space Black from € 279. And in fact on Amazon you can book it from today.

Features Samsung Galaxy M31

screen

Super AMOLED 6.4 ”FHD + Infinity U

RAM / ROM

6 + 64GB

Camera

64MP Quad Rear Camera: 64 + 8 + 5 + 5MP

Front: 32MP

Processor

Exynos 9611 Upto 2.3GHz Octa Core

Drums

6000mAh (with 15W charger in the box)

Colors

Blue Black Red