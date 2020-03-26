After the success achieved in 2019 with its Galaxy M and Galaxy A lines, Samsung returns to the fray with one of the models with the best balance between specifications and low price. The successor to the Galaxy M20 arrives by replicating the most basic strategy, updating many of its components throughout the entire specification sheet.

The Galaxy M21 recovers the claim of a “monstrous” battery, according to Samsung’s own words in an advertisement that has so far been focused on India, one of the manufacturer’s largest markets. It comes with a better screen, bigger battery, more cameras and more memory optionsLet’s take a closer look.

Galaxy M21: autonomy by flag, transversal evolution

Samsung

The Galaxy M21 repeats a virtually identical design compared to the previous generation, with a slightly larger screen but now making the leap to Amoled technology that Samsung has been using for a decade. More vibrant colors and a notch on the top will be the most visual features of this generation.

Inside we do see a new processor now more efficient and powerful and shared with the somewhat more powerful lines of the house, such as the Galaxy A51. This Exynos 9611 in 10 nanometers is accompanied by a memory configuration that will now be double: 4/64 GB and 8/128 GB.

Samsung

There are big changes to your camera as well, now including a triplicate sensor. To the ultra wide angle is added a depth sensor of 5 MP. Your main camera now has a 48 MP sensor, in addition to an improvement in fisheye resolution up to 8MP. Finally, the front camera also goes up to 20 MP.

It is in its battery where we see that Samsung redoubles efforts to try to make the autonomy of this series its characteristic by flag. As the capacity of practically the terminals grows, the Galaxy A21 does the same, reaching up to 6,000 mAh, nevertheless maintaining its load at 15 W.

Samsung

Finally, we see that the Galaxy M21 recovers a latest version of Wi-Fi standard, with support for ac networks, and we see how the Android version is also updated, with the last one available now: Android 10.

Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy M20: what has changed

The differences between the Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy M20 that we saw in 2019 are noticeable, as I said, throughout the entire specification table:

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M20

screen

6.4 “OLED, FullHD + (1080p)

6.3 “19.5: 9, LCD, FullHD + (1080p)

Size

75 x 159 mm

74 x 156 mm

Thickness

8.9 mm

8.8 mm

Weight

188 grams

186 grams

Processor

Exynos 9611, 10nm

Exynos 7904, 14nm

RAM

4, 6 GB

4GB

Memory

64, 128 GB and microSD

64GB and microSD

Main camera

48 MP, wide 8 MP and depth 5 MP

13 MP f / 1.9 and wide 5 MP f / 2.2

Frontal camera

20 MP, in notch

8 MP f / 2.0, in notch

Battery

6,000 mAh, fast charge 15W

5,000 mAh, fast charge 15W

Biometrics

Rear fingerprint sensor

Rear fingerprint sensor

Connectivity

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 8.1 Oreo

Launching

To be confirmed

February 2019

Official price

About 160 euros

229 euros

Samsung Galaxy M21: launch, availability and price

Samsung

Being one of the cheapest devices from Samsung, the Galaxy M21 has been announced only in India, where it will land next week – from March 23 -, for a price of Rs 12,999 or about 160 euros, $ 175 or $ 4,000 Mexican pesos to the change in its basic version of 4 and 64 GB of memory.

We will update this information when this device is announced in other markets such as Spain or Mexico.

