After the success achieved in 2019 with its Galaxy M and Galaxy A lines, Samsung returns to the fray with one of the models with the best balance between specifications and low price. The successor to the Galaxy M20 arrives by replicating the most basic strategy, updating many of its components throughout the entire specification sheet.
The Galaxy M21 recovers the claim of a “monstrous” battery, according to Samsung’s own words in an advertisement that has so far been focused on India, one of the manufacturer’s largest markets. It comes with a better screen, bigger battery, more cameras and more memory optionsLet’s take a closer look.
Galaxy M21: autonomy by flag, transversal evolution
Samsung
The Galaxy M21 repeats a virtually identical design compared to the previous generation, with a slightly larger screen but now making the leap to Amoled technology that Samsung has been using for a decade. More vibrant colors and a notch on the top will be the most visual features of this generation.
Inside we do see a new processor now more efficient and powerful and shared with the somewhat more powerful lines of the house, such as the Galaxy A51. This Exynos 9611 in 10 nanometers is accompanied by a memory configuration that will now be double: 4/64 GB and 8/128 GB.
Samsung
There are big changes to your camera as well, now including a triplicate sensor. To the ultra wide angle is added a depth sensor of 5 MP. Your main camera now has a 48 MP sensor, in addition to an improvement in fisheye resolution up to 8MP. Finally, the front camera also goes up to 20 MP.
It is in its battery where we see that Samsung redoubles efforts to try to make the autonomy of this series its characteristic by flag. As the capacity of practically the terminals grows, the Galaxy A21 does the same, reaching up to 6,000 mAh, nevertheless maintaining its load at 15 W.
Samsung
Finally, we see that the Galaxy M21 recovers a latest version of Wi-Fi standard, with support for ac networks, and we see how the Android version is also updated, with the last one available now: Android 10.
Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy M20: what has changed
The differences between the Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy M20 that we saw in 2019 are noticeable, as I said, throughout the entire specification table:
Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung Galaxy M20
screen
6.4 “OLED, FullHD + (1080p)
6.3 “19.5: 9, LCD, FullHD + (1080p)
Size
75 x 159 mm
74 x 156 mm
Thickness
8.9 mm
8.8 mm
Weight
188 grams
186 grams
Processor
Exynos 9611, 10nm
Exynos 7904, 14nm
RAM
4, 6 GB
4GB
Memory
64, 128 GB and microSD
64GB and microSD
Main camera
48 MP, wide 8 MP and depth 5 MP
13 MP f / 1.9 and wide 5 MP f / 2.2
Frontal camera
20 MP, in notch
8 MP f / 2.0, in notch
Battery
6,000 mAh, fast charge 15W
5,000 mAh, fast charge 15W
Biometrics
Rear fingerprint sensor
Rear fingerprint sensor
Connectivity
4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou
4G, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou
System
Android 10
Android 8.1 Oreo
Launching
To be confirmed
February 2019
Official price
About 160 euros
229 euros
Samsung Galaxy M21: launch, availability and price
Samsung
Being one of the cheapest devices from Samsung, the Galaxy M21 has been announced only in India, where it will land next week – from March 23 -, for a price of Rs 12,999 or about 160 euros, $ 175 or $ 4,000 Mexican pesos to the change in its basic version of 4 and 64 GB of memory.
We will update this information when this device is announced in other markets such as Spain or Mexico.
