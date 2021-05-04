Samsung Galaxy M12, S21 5G, Black Shark 4 and more, only today from Amazon to AliExpress

And the OnePlus Nord continues with its price on the floor.

Searching smartphone deals it is easy to find good prices. But find chollazos or offers like these is something for the best hunters. Here the best mobile phones are summarized, such as one of the current best sellers of the current high-end Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, the historical opportunity of the best mobile gaming on Android, such as the Black shark 4, or the newly released Samsung Galaxy M12 what they have dropped in price today in stores like Amazon with its daily offers, or AliExpress, and that represent a great opportunity. Smartphones of all ranges (high, medium and entry) that can be had for less than they were yesterday.

Some may have coupons, some may not, but they are certainly great options at cheap prices. They collapse and here we are to offer them to you on a platter. Both to give something as a gift or to renew a smartphone, these They are the ones that have dropped the most its price today.

Discounted mobiles and shipping to Spain

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: one of the most loved smartphones of the year has always been the Samsung Galaxy S on duty. This time the latest version has dropped in price dramatically. We are talking about a mobile with a processor Exynos 2100, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, technology 5G, NFC, screen Super amoled 6.2 ″ FHD + with 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,000 mAh battery and triple 12 MP main camera.Black shark 4: the best of the gaming market on a mobile phone gathered in this Black Shark smartphone. It is a phone that mounts a processor Snapdragon 870, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, technology 5G, highly efficient 4,500 mAh battery, display Amoled 6.67 ″ FHD + with 144Hz refresh rate, 48 MP triple rear camera, connectivity NFC and 3.5mm Jack.Samsung Galaxy M12If you are looking for a mobile to give as a gift, this Samsung Galaxy M12 could be the best option. It is a smartphone with a 6.4 ″ HD + screen, together with a processor Exynos 850, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, 48 MP quad rear camera, huge battery 6,000 mAh, and 3.5mm Jack audio connection.LITTLE F3: the best terminal LITTLE currently, with one of the most innovative processors such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, display Amoled 6.67 ″ FHD +, 4,520 mAh battery, 5G connectivity, NFC, 48 MP Sony triple camera, and Android 11 output.realme X50 5G: one of the most unknown realme smartphones is this realme X50 5G. It is a mobile that mounts a powerful processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, 4,200 mAh battery with fast charge, 6.57 ″ FHD + IPS screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Android 10 Q output technology 5G and NFC, and 48 MP quad rear main camera.realme 8 Pro: one of the best creations of the last years of the Chinese firm. This realme 8 Pro is planted in the mid-premium range with a processor Snapdragon 720G, screen Super amoled 6.4 ″ FHD +, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, quad 108 MP rear camera, very durable 4,500 mAh battery, Android 11 in its entrails, connectivity NFC and audio Jack.OnePlus 8T: Although they have recently presented the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, This terminal is still one of the best options in the high-end of Android today, and much more for this great price. We are talking about a smartphone with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, display Amoled 6.55 ″ FHD + with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 mAh battery, Android 11 output technology 5G, NFC and quadruple 48 MP main camera signed by Sony.OnePlus 9: the beast of Oneplus comes one more year with its ninth version. This time it is the “basic” version that has dropped in price dramatically, and with shipping from Spain. It is a premium high-end smartphone that comes with the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, display Amoled 6.55 ″ FHD + with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge, technology 5G, NFC, Android 11, and triple 48 MP main camera.POCO X3 Pro: the newly introduced POCO X3 Pro It is a high-performance smartphone that improves what is already present in the best-seller LITTLE X3 NFC. This mobile phone mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 5,160 mAh battery with fast charge, 48 MP quad rear camera, 4G technology, 6.67 ″ FHD + IPS screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, and connectivity NFC.OnePlus Nord: the terminal Oneplus arrives with a panel Fluid AMOLED 6.44 inches, with Full HD + resolution. Thanks to its 90 Hz screen you can enjoy a pleasant and fluid experience. In its entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games smoothly. East OnePlus Nord It also has 4 rear cameras and a fully charged battery.

All these mobiles are great options, either because you want to change your smartphone to start show some lag or because you want to completely renew a machine a lot more advanced in specifications.

The stock is always limited in this type of daily discounts. Some of them tomorrow they could continue with a sale important or have risen in price suddenly. All of them are great opportunities.

Charging …

Related topics: Mobile, Offers

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all