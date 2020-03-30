Samsung continues its periodic renewal of affordable equipment and announces the launch of the Galaxy M11, a low-end product that stands out, mainly, for the inclusion of a large 5,000 mAh capacity battery and three cameras in the rear region.

This team is right below the already announced Galaxy M21, presented in early March. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, a 3 GB RAM module and 32 GB of storage, all of them low-end components but, yes, capable of offering sufficient performance in tasks such as messaging or execution of simple games. Samsung will also manufacture a version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage for those consumers who want a little more capacity.

In the photographic field, the Galaxy M11 integra three different cameras: a main one, with 13 megapixels of resolution, a wide angle of 5 megapixels and a third camera of just 2 megapixels whose purpose is to measure the depth of the elements to apply the portrait effect with greater success. Ahead, an eight-megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture emerges through a perforation made on the screen, something unusual in the lowest segment of the market.

The screen, meanwhile, has a size of 6.4 inches and employs LCD technology. Its resolution, yes, is HD +, so the pixel density stays below 300 dpi. This, yes, occupies most of the front, which has relatively thin frames.

The low resolution of this panel, together with the large 5,000 mAh capacity battery which houses the Galaxy M11 inside, probably translates into excellent autonomy on the part of this phone. The M11 is also compatible with a 15W fast charge, therefore, if necessary, the energy will return to the battery faster than in other competitive products.

The Galaxy M11, for the moment, has been presented in the UAE, but both the price and the possible commercialization in other markets are, for the moment, two unresolved questions. What is known is that the equipment, in addition to being manufactured in two different memory configurations, will be available in three colors: black, blue and purple.

