Samsung’s most economical lineup since the J-series disappeared is hosting its most modest model to date: the Samsung Galaxy M01. Is a new cheap mobile It has modest specifications but without entering the Android Go field, with 3 GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is a simple terminal for the non-demanding input range, but at least not extremely limited. It has a similar design to other Samsung Galaxy M, a 4,000 mAh battery and a two-lens camera.

Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy M01

Samsung Galaxy M01

screen

5.7 inch

HD + resolution

Infinity-V display

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 at 1.9GHz

Adreno 505 GPU

Versions

3GB / 32GB

MicroSD up to 512GB

Frontal camera

5 megapixels

Rear cameras

13 megapixels

2 megapixel bokeh

Drums

4,000 mAh

System

Android

One UI

Connectivity

4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Gps

USB

Others

Dolby Atmos sound

Face unlock

A mobile for undemanding

The Samsung Galaxy M01 has all the ballots to become one of the most modest Samsung terminals for the year, ranking at the bottom of the company’s lowest range. Still, it is noteworthy that it starts from the 3GB RAM and 32 GB of storage, in contrast to other entry-level mobiles that stay in the giga or 2 GB of RAM, with or without Android Go.

The terminal shares the same design line of other Samsung Galaxy M, betting in this case on a notch in the form of a drop for the front camera and slightly thicker margins on the screen. It is a 5.7-inch screen with HD + resolution.

The power of the Samsung Galaxy M01 is borne by the old well-known Snapdragon 439, from a couple of years ago and that comes with a battery with a capacity of 4,000 mAh, without mentioning that it is compatible with any type of fast charge.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy M01 mounts a 5-megapixel front camera, while behind the configuration is dual. The module for the camera, vertically, has a 13 megapixel main sensor and another 2 megapixel sensor to calculate the depth in portrait mode.

In connectivity there are few surprises. It is obviously a 4G terminal, which maintains the headphone jack and which has a microUSB connector for the charger. There is no biometrics on the Galaxy M01, as it does not have a fingerprint reader.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy M01

The Samsung Galaxy M01 has been officially unveiled in India alongside the local version of the Samsung Galaxy M11. It goes on sale today at official distributors, the official Samsung store, Amazon.in and Flipkart in a single version of 3 + 32 GB for 8,999 Indian rupees, about 107 euros to change. It is available in black, blue and red.

