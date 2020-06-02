Samsung’s most economical lineup since the J-series disappeared is hosting its most modest model to date: the Samsung Galaxy M01. Is a new cheap mobile It has modest specifications but without entering the Android Go field, with 3 GB of RAM.
The Samsung Galaxy M01 is a simple terminal for the non-demanding input range, but at least not extremely limited. It has a similar design to other Samsung Galaxy M, a 4,000 mAh battery and a two-lens camera.
Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01
screen
5.7 inch
HD + resolution
Infinity-V display
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 at 1.9GHz
Adreno 505 GPU
Versions
3GB / 32GB
MicroSD up to 512GB
Frontal camera
5 megapixels
Rear cameras
13 megapixels
2 megapixel bokeh
Drums
4,000 mAh
System
Android
One UI
Connectivity
4G
Wifi
Bluetooth
Gps
USB
Others
Dolby Atmos sound
Face unlock
A mobile for undemanding
The Samsung Galaxy M01 has all the ballots to become one of the most modest Samsung terminals for the year, ranking at the bottom of the company’s lowest range. Still, it is noteworthy that it starts from the 3GB RAM and 32 GB of storage, in contrast to other entry-level mobiles that stay in the giga or 2 GB of RAM, with or without Android Go.
The terminal shares the same design line of other Samsung Galaxy M, betting in this case on a notch in the form of a drop for the front camera and slightly thicker margins on the screen. It is a 5.7-inch screen with HD + resolution.
The power of the Samsung Galaxy M01 is borne by the old well-known Snapdragon 439, from a couple of years ago and that comes with a battery with a capacity of 4,000 mAh, without mentioning that it is compatible with any type of fast charge.
For photography, the Samsung Galaxy M01 mounts a 5-megapixel front camera, while behind the configuration is dual. The module for the camera, vertically, has a 13 megapixel main sensor and another 2 megapixel sensor to calculate the depth in portrait mode.
In connectivity there are few surprises. It is obviously a 4G terminal, which maintains the headphone jack and which has a microUSB connector for the charger. There is no biometrics on the Galaxy M01, as it does not have a fingerprint reader.
Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy M01
The Samsung Galaxy M01 has been officially unveiled in India alongside the local version of the Samsung Galaxy M11. It goes on sale today at official distributors, the official Samsung store, Amazon.in and Flipkart in a single version of 3 + 32 GB for 8,999 Indian rupees, about 107 euros to change. It is available in black, blue and red.
