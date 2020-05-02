Every journey that begins must end one day. Last Sunday, Game of Thrones reached its (controversial and divisive) end and we already saw who sat and who did not sit on the Iron Throne. But if you believed that this was the last thing you were going to see about the fantastic imagery created by George RR Martin, not even remotely. It is now when the bombardment will begin: there is not only a series – prequel to the events that shaped Westeros already in filming, but several more series, books to come on the original series, the official RR Martin books that should close the saga -and that the friend has been writing for 8 years-, plus all the merchandising that HBO will launch to continue keeping alive the which has been the last great phenomenon of TV.

Russian luxury and decadence

Merchandising First Party or, as in this case, licensed Third Party as the next extravagance. And it’s been too long since we knew about the Russian Caviar, experts in wrap the latest market trends in luxury and decadence, Caviar already surprised us in July 2017 with what must be the most expensive Fidget Spinner in history, made of pure gold and valued in a million rubles, some 14,500 euros to change. And thinking about those millionaires from Eastern Europe who throw money, the following article is, how could it be otherwise, the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Apple were their target with versions made with high jewelry materials such as black Onyx and gold or blue diamonds.

But the auction was already an iPhone X made of titanium and meteorite stone from outer space … Yes, the height of absurdity for a model that was worth the change more than 3,800 euros. But they were overcome again with a iPhone XS Max case with an integrated Apple Watch, a gold Apple Watch Series 4 -of course- fully operational. In other words, if you put this case on your XS you have an Apple Watch on the back, a 2×1 only worthy for whoever could afford the $ 21,050 (about 18,500 euros) worth.

Samsung Galaxy Fold GOT edition

What is your next quirkiness / bullshit for wealthy / technological goldsmith piece? Well, nothing less than a tribute to Game of Thrones with this Samsung Galaxy Fold Game of Thrones Edition. And since we are talking about the flexible Samsung smartphone, nothing better than taking a Fold and covering it with a ornate design on its front, spine and rear frame that makes it a kind of gold book. A book – mobile from The Winds of Winter also -the book of Winter Winds we’ve been waiting for years – to show off a lot.

Respecting the elements of the mobile such as the front screen or the triple camera, the intricate design as a frame has dragons, a city reminiscent of King’s Landing (King’s Landing), shields Stark, Targaryen and Lannister at the bottom front – others like those of Greyjoy They are on the back-, and a lid closure in the form of the Iron Throne. Of course, removing all the artifice, the mobile is a Galaxy Fold just like the one Samsung announced, without further technical improvements.

Valar Dineris

How much does this … thing cost? Well, as it is Caviar, anything but cheap, because this Galaxy Fold GoT Edition is worth 499,000 Russian rubles, almost 7,000 euros to change and only 7 units will be manufactured, one of them for RR Martin. A figure that is not the craziest that we have seen Caviar, but it is certainly unaffordable for 90% of people in the world.

Of course, the laughter in all this is not only that Winds of Winter is still far from being published, but that the design is based on a smartphone that is not yet for sale, which in fact was canceled due to technical problems that Samsung is correcting, so this 7000-euro phone has no departure date, although it can be booked now after requesting a loan from the Iron Bank of Braavos. Will your design change based on the changes Samsung makes to the Galaxy Fold?