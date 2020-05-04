We start the fifth month of the year thinking about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Samsung’s foldable phone is in the sights of many and is set to appear at an event later in the year. The firm is clear about how the terminal structure will be and will be the same as last year, although the dilemma is how you will position the camera and the notification screen in this new version.

More space to the screen or camera

As future users of a smartphone we have little to decide when getting one. Manufacturers are the ones that put the characteristics to their products with the difference that you can only choose the RAM and ROM of the device. But sometimes it is the company itself that has to decide between providing some characteristics or others.

In this case we are talking about the unknown that Samsung seems to have with its next terminal. Everything points that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be one of the phones of the year, but in its morphology there are still doubts to clear. It is true that at the design level everything points to the Korean firm repeating this year, but there are things that are still in the air: More space to the screen or camera

As you can see in the Let’sGoDigital images, there are two variants of the front of the device that will determine the appearance of the cover. The firm seems to have a clear presence of the front camera and the notification screen on the same site. The question that is asked is: how to place the elements to make it more functional? The truth is that the position of the lenses is not entirely relevant, so the most interesting option would be to give more space to the notification screen.

Of the two options, it may be the one that provides more space for the notification screen. This section is intended for a part that provides information to the user about the state of the mobile, which cannot be consulted unless it is opened.

We will have to wait to know the final decision of the Korean firm that luckily is closer every day. In addition, the good news is that the presentation date of both this terminal and the future Galaxy Note 20 still stand, so the COVID 19 has not prevented the firm from carrying out its plans.