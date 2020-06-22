Samsung will present the Galaxy Fold 2 at an Unpacked event scheduled for the August 5. A conference that will also feature the stellar presence of the Galaxy Note 20 phablets.

Users were eagerly awaiting the arrival of folding smartphones to the market, but the launch of the first generation had a very limited effect on the mobile industry despite its attractiveness for offering something “different” in such a repetitive ecosystem. Samsung tried it in 2019 with the original Fold, but the problems of resistance and robustness, few applications and an exorbitant price, limited their impact.

Seeing that even Samsung was not able to drive this new segment, the rest of the manufacturers that had commercialized, announced or designed folding, retired to the “winter quarters” waiting for a better occasion. The market was not mature. 2020 should have been the year that truly these types of models with a flexible screen or folding chassis hit the market. The COVID pandemic and its economic consequences have caused a large drop in mobile phone sales in the first two quarters and the forecasts for the rest of the year are unpredictable.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, second attempt

In between the first and second generation Samsung showed a Galaxy Z Flip, which although completely different for its shell-type format and compact size, showed some components that the next Fold is suspected to use.

The latest rumors come to us from the Ice Universe filter and tell us about a smartphone that would use the same ultrathin glass technology used in the Flip. The goal is to protect the troublesome screen design of the original.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 would increase the screen size to 7.7 inch (vs. 7.3 from the original) and also its native resolution and refresh rate that would rise to 120Hz. Screen bezels would drop to 3.8mm.

As for the front camera, the filter speaks of a perforation in the screen to accommodate it and not the retractable camera design that was being used and that would be difficult to implement in this type of design.

The internal hardware is clearer and the Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm seems the chipset chosen for this terminal. It is sure to have support for 5G, while the amount of 12 Gbytes of RAM and the original’s six main cameras could be lowered to save costs.

The price of $ 2,000 of the original was out of the market and if Samsung wants to position this type of mobile it has to be lowered yes or yes. It is not known how far the descent will go. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be presented on August 5 with the phablet Galaxy Note 20. There is also talk of the announcement of the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip.