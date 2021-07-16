Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go comes at a great price

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is the new laptop under Chrome OS with which the South Korean giant wants to occupy the entry range to the Google platform for PCs. After appearing on the Internet without prior announcement, it is already available in some regions with a very economic that part of the $ 299.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, features

Samsung says that it is the lightest and lightest Chromebook to date with its screen size (14 ″), with a thickness of 15.9 mm and a total weight of 1.45 kg. The machine is built to withstand the occasional spill and drop and while it is not a convertible or has a touch screen, it does feature a hinge that can rotate it up to 180 degrees.

Its internal hardware has been renewed for the occasion and equips a Intel Celeron N4500. Although it will not break performance records because it is a dual-core CPU and a working frequency from 1.1 to 2.8 GHz, it is a next-generation ‘Jasper Lake’ series chip, manufactured in 10 nm processes and with a TDP consumption of only 6 watts, which should give it great autonomy.

Your screen has 14 inch diagonal, has anti-reflection treatment and a native HD resolution for 1366 × 768 pixels. It has two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone / microphone combo jack, and a microSD memory card reader. Its island-type keyboard has a backlight and also has a 720p webcam and stereo speakers complete this section.

The presence of a modern chip allows this notebook to support the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity standard, in addition to Bluetooth 5.1. As a new option that Chromebooks do not usually include, Samsung will market a version with support for LTE mobile broadband. The battery has a capacity of 42.3 Wh and is charged with a 45W USB-C power adapter.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is now available in some regions in its base version with Wi-Fi, 4 Gbytes of RAM memory and 32 Gbytes of eMMC for internal storage with a price of $ 299. The South Korean company will later market higher versions with 8 Gbytes of memory, 128 GB for storage and the aforementioned support for 4G-LTE. We expect a price of $ 399 for this version.

A good option, for economic, to enter a Chromebook platform that does not stop growing as an alternative to Windows and macOS.