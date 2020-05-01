Launched on the market in 2019, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds were the new version of the Gear IconX wireless, in turn the Korean response to Apple’s AirPods. Following the same style, the Buds also use a rounded case to be loaded, only their design is more rounded than the previous ones. And 3 months ago they had a successor with the new Galaxy Buds +.

But if you have the previous Buds do not get rid of them, because just Samsung has just updated them with several new features that only the Buds + had. These are some of the new features that are already available via a Samsung Wearable app update:

Simple Pairing

With the Microsoft Swift Pair function, Galaxy Buds can now be more easily paired with a Windows 10 PC. So you can enjoy the best Galaxy Buds sound quality in work related tasks like video call meetings, or listen to music while we work. Compatibility with Swit Pair allows Galaxy Buds to offer different pairing experiences on mobile and PC devices, fenabling greater freedom in connection and exchange between different devices.

Ambient Sound

With this update, and for the first time on Galaxy Buds, You can enjoy the Ambient Sound experience automatically. Now you can listen to the surroundings even when watching a movie or listening to music at maximum volume. Additionally, the Ambient Sound feature can be tested even with a single headset on, offering more options for tuning in or disconnecting from the environment.

Spotify playlist with one touch

Spotify users can now listen to their personalized playlist on their Galaxy Buds with a single touch. With a simple ‘Tap & Hold gesture (press and hold) ’, users can start Spotify and listen to their list where they left off. To the second press and hold Spotify recommends custom playlists, so you can effortlessly discover new songs through Galaxy Buds. With this new update, the playback of all music can start instantly.