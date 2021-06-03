Samsung Galaxy Book Go, cheap laptop with ARM and Windows

After several leaks, Samsung has made official the presentation of a laptop that seeks the entry-level to Windows laptops, using Qualcomm’s ARM mobile platform and at a really competitive price.

Samsung offers some of the most advanced Chromebooks in the industry, but it also has a very interesting line of laptops running Windows 10 and Intel processors. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is very different from them. A thin and light laptop, with MIL-STD 810G military grade certification, that relies on the mobility, connectivity and autonomy, with the intention of relaunching ARMs on PCs, surely after verifying that Apple’s strategy with its new equipment under this architecture is working.

Galaxy Book Go offers a 14 inch TFT screen with FHD resolution and a hinge system that allows it to be extended up to 180 degrees. Your SoC is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c second generation that well optimized may be enough for this team. It is accompanied by an integrated Adreno graphics, up to 8 Gbytes of RAM and up to 128 Gbytes of expandable storage capacity with MicroSD cards.

As is clear with this configuration, it will not break performance records, but its advantages are other and come from the optional ‘always connected’ capacity with support for 4G LTE broadband networks and a autonomy that is presumed enormous with a 43 Wh battery and the low consumption of ARM chips. The rest of the connectivity is that of a basic laptop, with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C ports for charging and data, a webcam and an audio system with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and headphone output.

As for the operating system, it pre-installs Windows 10 Home. No choice. Windows 10 on ARM is dead to the ground and Windows 10X was recently canceled by Microsoft. We will have to see how this computer behaves when running applications, especially Win32, a deficiency that Microsoft has been dealing with for more than a decade, since the Surface RT fiasco.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, specifications

Screen

14 inch TFT

Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2

GPU

Integrated Qualcomm Adreno

Memory

4 GB, 8 GB (LPDDR4X)

Storage

64GB, 128GB (eUFS)

Connectivity

LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 2 USB Type C, 1 USB 3 Type A

Various

720p Webcam, Dolby Atmos Speakers, MIL-STD 810G

Drums

42.3 Wh – 25W USB Type-C Fast Charger

Dimensions

323.9 x 224.8 x 14.9 mm – 1.38 kg weight

Operating system

Windows 10 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book Go will be available in the United States from June 10, with international distribution also planned. With a silver finish, the basic configuration is inexpensive and will cost $ 349 with Wi-Fi, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage. From there, the user can increase the RAM to 8 GB, 128 GB for storage and access the mentioned version with support for LTE 4G mobile broadband networks.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G

The South Korean company has advanced another version of this series that will be available in the second half of 2021. With higher performance and support for 5G networks, the key component will be the use of the Qualcomm chipset, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2.

We like Samsung laptops. It does not offer the catalog of the large PC manufacturers, but what it does have is very good. The doubts that arise with this series are the usual ones, the Windows-ARM binomial that has been a bad marriage for more than a decade due to the (bad) support for classic Windows applications. It is a problem that Microsoft must solve if it wants to join the bandwagon of PCs with ARM that, as we are seeing, will be produced by multiple manufacturers with reference to Apple’s developments.