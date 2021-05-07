Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10, comparison: which one do I buy?

We compare the Samsung Galaxy A71 and the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, two best sellers with two well-differentiated experiences, to help you choose … Which is a better buy?

The Android mid-range has never been as competitive as now, although the truth is that in our markets surely Most people look to Samsung and Xiaomi for that functional and inexpensive alternative that Android offers to those who do not want or cannot have an iPhone, already at a more aspirational level in our markets than anything else.

And in fact, indeed, Samsung and Xiaomi have most interesting options in the mid-range, like this Samsung Galaxy A71 and the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 that today we are going to compare to help you choose between two similar hardware concepts, but with two distinct experiences to attract each one to a different audience.

These are two smartphones from the end of 2019, the first of which is the Xiaomi, which started in November keeping the notch and integrating a bunch of online cameras into a clean rear, leaving for Samsung the front hole option and the more integrated photo module in the upper left.

Otherwise, share virtually identical hardware platforms, AMOLED panels and photographic versatility, although differing very well in software experience, OneUI or MIUI, in addition to a price around 300 or 400 euros that this time falls, to become an exception, on the side of Samsung:

A couple of differences and some similarities in design and display

We have already mentioned in part some of the details that characterize these two models, and although Xiaomi might bet a little stronger, it is also worth highlighting the Samsung option because it maintains the DNA of the South Korean giant, positioning itself as a very attractive option in prices.

In fact, it is that the Haidian manufacturer proposes to us a notch design built in metal and glass, Gorilla Glass 5 to be exact, leaving a plastic skeleton for Samsung with Gorilla Gass 3 glass on its front.

Both designs are clean and attractive, with a front with a hole in the Samsung, optical and integrated fingerprint readers in both cases and rear prominence for a good number of cameras, five on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and four on the Samsung Galaxy A71.

In a size of 163.6 x 76 x 7.7 millimeters with a weight of 179 grams, something good has the plastic, Samsung fits a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel with FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) in 20: 9 format plus a 4,500 mAh battery with 25 W fast charge.

Talking about the option Xiaomi, its size is 157.8 x 74.2 x 9.7 millimeters and the weight rises to 208 grams, with a 6.47-inch AMOLED panel and FHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) in 19.5: 9 format and a more generous battery of up to 5,260 mAh that can be charged up to 30 W.

Neither model has wireless charging, but both feature USB Type-C and a standard audio jack 3.5mm headphone jack that is getting lost faster and faster.

The hardware platform offers no distinctions

Speaking of hardware and electronic power, the truth is that in both cases we will find the same chipset, so we can anticipate that here you will not find palpable differences.

The heart will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G both for the Galaxy A71, which is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM, and for the Mi Note 10, which comes with a single configuration of 6 GB of RAM.

Storage is 128 GB for both in the base, although Xiaomi offers a model with 256 GB, and in both cases we will obviously have the same GPU, a Adreno 618 integrated into the chipset.

We will also have the same connectivity, 4G LTE with active dual SIM, in addition to the usual battery with dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, aGPS, NFC and FM radio, with only one difference, the Samsung includes ANT + for sports accessories and the Xiaomi an IR port that there is still a place in China.

Both therefore have a similar hardware power and the two will be able to offer you everything expected of a smartphone in 2021, with mobile payments and adequate performance for the day to day that will make the vast majority of users happy.

Yes there will be differences in the software part, with Android 11 in both cases but under the mask of MIUI on Xiaomi model and with a successful One UI on the Samsung model, which even Google begins to take as a basis in some of its graphics and interfaces.

More photographic level for an also more expensive Xiaomi option

Surely the greater differentiation between these two smartphones is in his photographic capabilities, a great workhorse in the industry today and a very crucial aspect for many users, which we will therefore treat separately and with greater emphasis.

On paper, Xiaomi offers more for a little more money, starting from a main sensor with higher resolution and adding two telephoto lenses to your equation for maximum versatility with up to 5x hybrid zoom and up to 3.7x optical zoom.

Here we show you the photographic components of the Galaxy A71 and Mi Note 10 in a more detailed way so that you can assess them directly:

Samsung Galaxy A71Xiaomi Mi Note 1064 MP wide (f / 1.8), PDAF108 MP wide (f / 1.7), 7P lens, PDAF, laser AF, OIS12 MP ultrawide (f / 2.2), 123º20 MP ultrawide (f / 2.2) 5 MP macro (f / 2.4) 12 MP telephoto (f / 2.0), 50mm, Dual Pixel PDAF, 2×5 MP depth optical zoom (f / 2.2) 8 MP telephoto (f / 2.0), PDAF, OIS, 3.7x optical zoom, zoom hybrid 5x – 2 MP macro (f / 2.4) LED flash, HDR, 4K video @ 30fps, slow motion, gyro-EIS Quad LED flash, HDR, 4K video @ 30fps, slow motion

Five sensors in the Xiaomi option, nothing less, from 108 megapixels, leaving Samsung far behind with its four sensors from 64 megapixels and less functionality, since it does not have telephoto lenses but rather a wide angle, a macro and a depth sensor.

Both record video up to 4K at 30 frames per second, integrating an EIS in the Samsung model, and both allow recording in slow motion at 960 FPS if we go down to 1080p resolution.

On the front, Xiaomi mounts a 32 megapixel sensor (f / 2.0) with HDR and 1080p video, leaving for Samsung other 32 MP sensor (f / 2.2) with HDR and 4K video.

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which one do I buy?

By way of conclusions, because to that question of which one I buy you will have to answer from your needs, we can start from the basis that we are before two mid-cut smartphones with very similar capabilities, except for the photography and the materials that also compromise the price of the Xiaomi model.

Let’s talk about what is similar, because hardware doesn’t make the slightest difference and you will find an almost identical experience at least in terms of power and components of its platform, starting with the chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G that stars in this aspect.

There are not too many differences on your screen either, AMOLED in both cases with stretched format, somewhat larger in the Samsung and with a hole instead of a notch, but with practically the same resolution and pixel density.

The differences are in some key aspects, starting with the finishes that Xiaomi prioritizes with a glass and metal sandwich that blushes in part when chassis and plastic back of the Samsung Galaxy A71, which also offers Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front for Xiaomi Gorilla Glass 5.

Another important difference is in its battery, since the Samsung is content with 4,500 mAh and fast charging up to 25 W, but Xiaomi wanted to go a little further with 5,260 mAh and fast charging of 30 W.

Finally, and here you will tell me if it compensates you for the extra cost, the big difference is undoubtedly in mobile photography, which falls on the side of the Mi Note 10 due to its more photographic sensors and better versatility starting from 108 megapixels and offering two telephoto lenses that are not in the Galaxy A71.

Now, both devices will satisfy almost all average Android users, so here you go two models with a lot of travel still at very fair prices for their capabilities, which you can find on Amazon to get your unit … Which one would you choose?

