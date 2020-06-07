In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Now you can get a new Samsung Galaxy A71 at a fairly low price for what stores like Amazon had been showing us. This mobile with 4 cameras, 6.7-inch screen and huge battery is already below € 350.

That’s right, Amazon has again lowered the price of Samsung Galaxy A71 with 128 GB of memory at only € 348.89, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for this mobile on Amazon, considering that its historical minimum price was € 334 for an hour, which was probably a mistake.

Samsung’s mid-range mobile has a spectacular 6.7-inch screen, Full HD, Snapdragon 730, 4 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP cameras and a large 4,500mAh battery.

This is the advanced model of the Galaxy A71. It includes a 6 GB RAM and a 128 GB storage memory so you do not have problems saving photos, videos and everything you receive on WhatsApp.

This mobile has a huge 6.7-inch screen and Full HD resolution, a mid-range Snapdragon 730 processor that performs very well for all kinds of uses, such as social networks, browsing or even to play.

Its 4-camera system allows you to take very good photos. It has a 64 megapixel main camera. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a depth sensor to create the blur effect.

You can get this Galaxy A71 with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage memory for € 399 in PcComponentes, a more normal price and closer to the RRP of € 429 that Samsung marks.

That is why this offer from Amazon is so interesting if you are looking for a new powerful mobile, with a good camera and durable. At Amazon it remains at € 348, but we do not know for how long. Its “standard” price on Amazon is € 399.

If you take it now you can get it with free and fast shipping, but only if you are an Amazon Prime customer. You can try it for 30 days and without commitment, if you are a university student you can try it for 90 days and with an annual subscription of only € 18.

