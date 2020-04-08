A few months ago, Samsung announced the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, two new mid-range terminals with some similarities (such as the AMOLED Infinity-O screen with FullHD + resolution and the 32 MP front camera, but with a different screen, processor, RAM, rear camera and battery.

Now, the company has just announced the 5G versions of those two phones, maintaining most of its 4G siblings’ capabilities. With this double release, Samsung brings 5G connectivity to its mid-range, without neglecting the photography and autonomy sections. Let’s take a closer look at these two new models.

Data sheet of the Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G

SAMSUNG GALAXY A71 5G

SAMSUNG GALAXY A51 5G

SCREEN

Super AMOLED 6.7 inch

FullHD + (1080 x2400)

Super AMOLED 6.5 inch

FullHD + (1080 x2400)

PROCESSOR

Octa Core (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz)

Octa Core (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz)

RAM

6 GB

6 GB

STORAGE

128GB + microSD up to 1TB

128GB + microSD up to 1TB

SOFTWARE

Android 10 + Samsung One UI 2.1

Android 10 + Samsung One UI 2.1

REAR CAMERA

Main: 64 MP, F1.8

Wide Angle: 12 MP, F2.2

Depth: 5 MP, F2.2

Macro: 5 MP, F2.4

Main: 48 MP, F2.0

Wide Angle: 12 MP, F2.2

Depth: 5 MP, F2.2

Macro: 5 MP, F2.4

FRONTAL CAMERA

32 MP, F2.2

32 MP, F2.2

BATTERY

4,500 mAh + Super Fast Charging 25W

4,500 mAh + Quick Charge 15W

CONNECTIVITY

5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC

5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC

OTHERS

On-screen fingerprint reader

On-screen fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 mm

185 g

158.9 x 73.6 x 8.7mm

187 g

PRICE

Determined

Determined

5G connectivity and perforated screen

Both models include a Super AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution and integrated fingerprint reader, although that panel has a diagonal of 6.5 inches in the A51 5G and 6.7 inches in the case of the A71 5G. It is an Infinity-O display, which means it has a perforation in the center to house the central camera.

The main characteristic that defines these models is, as we said, their 5G connectivity. This is provided by an eight-core processor with a built-in 5G modem. Samsung does not specify the specific model of the chipset, but Everything indicates that it is the Exynos 980 in both cases, it has two 2.2 GHz cores and six 1.8 GHz cores.

Both the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a Micro SD card up to 1TB. Also, they come with Android 10 and the Samsung One UI 2.1 customization layer.

Four cameras with different resolution

These two new Samsung models have a front camera with a 32 megapixel sensor and aperture f / 2.2. The rear camera is quad on both phones, but it differs in resolution from the main sensor: 64 megapixels on the A71 5G and 48 megapixels on the A51 5G.

What is identical in the two cases are the three sensors that accompany the main one: a 12-megapixel f / 2.2 wide-angle, a 5-megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 aperture for macro photography, and a 5-megapixel f / depth sensor. 2.2 to achieve the bokeh effect (background blur). Also noteworthy is the Super Steady Video function of the Galaxy A71 5G and A51 5G, which automatically stabilizes images.

When it comes to autonomy, the Galaxy A71 5G has a 4,500 mAh battery Supports 25W Super Fast Charge, while the Galaxy A51 5G has a battery of the same capacity, but capable of supporting the fast charge of 15 W.

Price and availability

Both the Galaxy A71 5G and A51 5G have a glossy finish in a range of new pastel shades– The former will be available in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube Sliver and Prism Cube Blue colors, while the A51 5G can be found in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube White and Prism Cube Pink colors.

The two phones will be marketed in a single configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage internal expandable, but the company has not given details yet on the date they will go on sale or the launch price.

